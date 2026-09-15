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Potential 2028 presidential candidate, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaks during an event held by the state Democratic Party at the Clubhouse at King's Grant on Sept. 3, 2026, in Summerville, South Carolina.
Potential 2028 presidential candidate, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaks during an event held by the state Democratic Party at the Clubhouse at King's Grant on Sept. 3, 2026, in Summerville, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

Gavin Newsom Says He Won't Challenge Kamala Harris for 2028 Nomination

 By Jack Davis  September 15, 2026 at 7:18am
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Term-limited Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom says in a new interview that he will not battle former Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.

The comment came as Newsom and CNN’s Jake Tapper posed in a river while fly fishing.

Newsom has positioned himself for a possible 2028 bid, and in the interview did not rule out seeking the White House in 2028 if Harris sits out the race.

After Tapper listed potential Democratic candidates for the 2028 Democratic nomination, including Harris, Newsom said, “I wouldn’t run if she ran.”

“If she runs, you will not?” Tapper asked, appearing surprised by the comment.

“Of course not,” Newsom replied. “Why would I?”

“I wouldn’t do that to her,” he said, adding, “I wouldn’t waste everyone’s time. Who needs that?”

Will Kamala Harris run in 2028?

Newsom said if he opposed Harris it would be a “gift from God” for the opposition.

“They’d enjoy the hell out of it. Mutual assured destruction. It services no greater good.”

Newsom admitted there could be a foundation for a campaign by saying Harris had her chance to seek the White House.

“That would be the case you’d make. Pretty good one, actually. You know, that’s objectively true,” Newsom said.

However, he said, there was too much crossover between them.

Related:
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“I know her base of supporters. I know her friends,” Newsom said. “I wouldn’t do that to people.”

Newsom said he considered running in 2024, but that he “wasn’t ready.” He also said he would not have taken on former President Joe Biden, who dropped out after a disastrous debate, leading to Harris leading the ill-fated Democratic ticket.

“You have to meet the moment,” Newsom said.

“You have to be honest with yourself. Do you represent the zeitgeist of the moment? Are you wasting everybody’s time?” he said.

Although Harris has not ruled out a 2028 campaign, she has not said she will run.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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