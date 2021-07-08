Do you hold that the Bible means what it says it does about same-sex relationships? Do you think that you have the right to teach your children these values?

Well, guess what? The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus said it was coming for your kids in a new video — until, that is, it decided to make the video private after negative attention.

According to The Daily Wire, the choir, first established in 1975, released a song aimed at “those of you out there who are still working for equal rights.” Titled “A Message from the Gay Community,” the tone was supposed to be more facetious than factual.

However, when you live inside an echo chamber, sometimes you can’t hear the tocsin your own words are sounding.

Take the opening lines:

You say we all lead lives you don’t respect

But you’re just frightened

You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked

Funny, just this once, you’re correct.

The song continues:

We’ll convert your children

Happens bit by bit

Quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it.

The opening soloist adds “you can keep them from disco” — something that isn’t hard these days, considering the youngest living original Village Person is 67 and the Pet Shop Boys are closer to walkers than “West End Girls.”

You can also “warn about San Francisco,” the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus notes — again, something that shouldn’t be difficult, considering the price of real estate in a needle-strewn city where you’ll witness scenes like this:

The “Message” continues:

Just like you’re worried, they’ll change their group of friends, you won’t approve of where they go at night

And you’ll be disgusted when they start learning things online that you kept far from their sight.

The chorus?

We’re coming for them

We’re coming for your children

We’re coming for them

We’re coming for your children.

San Francisco Gay Men’s Choir sings worship songs proclaiming religious holy war on their enemies “We’re coming for your children” “We will convert them”

pic.twitter.com/gj6ZxhxNRl — N.F. Singh, deconstructing the deconstruction ✪ (@theSinghMan) July 8, 2021

The song continues:

We’ll convert your children — Yes, we will! — reaching one and all

There’s really no escaping it, cause even grandma likes RuPaul.

The world’s getting kinder

Gen Z’s gayer than Grindr.

Here’s the full video, which no longer appears on YouTube for reasons you can safely guess at:







Your children will work to convert all their sisters and brothers

Then soon we’re almost certain, your kids will start converting you

The gay agenda is coming home.

As a writer going by the name of Doc Holliday noted at Not the Bee, “Man, this suuuure sounds like a cult, doesn’t it?”

As of Wednesday, The Daily Wire reported, the video had only 64 upvotes and more than 3,000 downvotes on YouTube.

As of Thursday, the video was no longer public, so you can guess how that went.

Neither the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus website nor its Facebook page had addressed the reasons for the video’s removal as of Thursday morning.

The backlash to the song isn’t just because the heck-to-the-yes-we’re-indoctrinating-your-kids message comes across as a minatory warning, not satire.

The cult comparison isn’t inapt; I was reminded of nothing so much as the choirs that supported paranoid conspiracy theorist and political cult leader Lyndon LaRouche, a fixture when I lived in Washington some years ago. Here’s one of their “Christmas carols”:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.







Granted, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus is a bit more polished, and you can tell what they’re singing more than 50 percent of the time, but the vibe is still the same. If you laugh, it’s at them, not with them.

The difference is that the media rightly dismissed Lyndon LaRouche as a nutcase. The message here will be embraced by those same media outlets; to them, the parents who would homeschool their children because of this kind of indoctrination are the real nutcases in this story.

This may have started as a joke. It ended with the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus saying the silent part out loud.

Nice work.

