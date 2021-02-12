One minute, the children’s show “Blue’s Clues & You!” on Nickelodeon is taking toddlers through an innocuous tour of the alphabet.

The next, the LGBT agenda appears when the “ABC Song with Blue” sing-along insists that the letter P is for “full of pride.”

Just to make sure the point is driven home for young minds, the visual element in the YouTube video of the song is a collection of flags — and not just any flags.

As noted by Deadline, there is not much coincidence involved because the flags are those of “the Trans community, asexual community, pansexual community, intersex community, gender-fluid community, and more.”

The letter itself also appears in rainbow colors similar to those of LGBT banners.

So far, the song is only being promoted on the show’s YouTube channel.

The “Blue’s Clues & You!” show is a reboot of the original “Blue’s Clues,” which first began airing in September 1996, according to the show’s IMDb page.

The LGBT advocacy was quickly noted on Twitter. Some prominent LGBT groups applauded the shoutout.

It’s never too early for kids to learn to be proud just for being themselves. #LGBTQ https://t.co/wQmiIsfru4 — LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) February 12, 2021

Other Twitter users said gender wars had no place on a kids’ TV show.

They just had to ruin a great show like Blues Clues. Why are they messing with kids show to their LGBTQ message across? Don’t poison kids minds with this gay nonsense. — Bryan (@Bryan76178020) February 12, 2021

why the hell would blues clues be shoving pride down kids throats like lgbtq+ is fine but do u have to show it to kids?? — uremoboyfriend (@uremoboyfrnd) February 11, 2021

The advocacy is nothing new, however.

Last year, Nick Jr. used social media to teach happy talk lessons about the LGBT flag.

Proud to celebrate #PrideMonth with the LGBTQ+ community 🌈 Teach your kids the meaning behind every stripe in the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag (1/3) pic.twitter.com/HgaE04LJTV — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) June 10, 2020

Nickelodeon also publicly declared its support of popular actress and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa when the 17-year-old star “came out” to her followers on an Instagram Live video in January.

Never been more proud ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜https://t.co/HCChUgRfOY — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) January 24, 2021

Although the entertainment industry is moving in one direction, James Gottry said in a February 2020 CBN Op-Ed last year that parents do not need to feel they are being swept along in the flow.

“Parents play — or should play — a vital role in determining what their kids are watching and learning. It’s axiomatic that society offers one view of human sexuality, and the Bible offers another,” he wrote.

“You can control which view is predominantly presented to your children. You can take it upon yourself to teach your children or grandchildren age-appropriate truth about how God created us male and female, and about His design for human sexuality and marriage.”

