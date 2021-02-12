Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Popular Children's Show Pushes LGBT Agenda

By Jack Davis
Published February 12, 2021 at 11:55am
Mewe Share P Share

One minute, the children’s show “Blue’s Clues & You!” on Nickelodeon is taking toddlers through an innocuous tour of the alphabet.

The next, the LGBT agenda appears when the “ABC Song with Blue” sing-along insists that the letter P is for “full of pride.”

Just to make sure the point is driven home for young minds, the visual element in the YouTube video of the song is a collection of flags — and not just any flags.

As noted by Deadline, there is not much coincidence involved because the flags are those of “the Trans community, asexual community, pansexual community, intersex community, gender-fluid community, and more.”

TRENDING: Dennis Prager: Instead of Following Science on COVID, We Followed Scientists - And They Led Us Off a Cliff

The letter itself also appears in rainbow colors similar to those of LGBT banners.

So far, the song is only being promoted on the show’s YouTube channel.

The “Blue’s Clues & You!” show is a reboot of the original “Blue’s Clues,” which first began airing in September 1996, according to the show’s IMDb page.

The LGBT advocacy was quickly noted on Twitter. Some prominent LGBT groups applauded the shoutout.

Other Twitter users said gender wars had no place on a kids’ TV show.

RELATED: Iowa Bill Would Force Schools to Tell Parents Which Gender Pronouns Their Kids Use

The advocacy is nothing new, however.

Last year, Nick Jr. used social media to teach happy talk lessons about the LGBT flag.

Nickelodeon also publicly declared its support of popular actress and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa when the 17-year-old star “came out” to her followers on an Instagram Live video in January.

Although the entertainment industry is moving in one direction, James Gottry said in a February 2020 CBN Op-Ed last year that parents do not need to feel they are being swept along in the flow.

“Parents play — or should play — a vital role in determining what their kids are watching and learning. It’s axiomatic that society offers one view of human sexuality, and the Bible offers another,” he wrote.

“You can control which view is predominantly presented to your children. You can take it upon yourself to teach your children or grandchildren age-appropriate truth about how God created us male and female, and about His design for human sexuality and marriage.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Popular Children's Show Pushes LGBT Agenda
Congresswoman Calls for Cuomo to Be 'Prosecuted Immediately' After Bombshell Revelation
Biden Suggests Americans Will Have to Wear Masks Into 2022
Senior Cuomo Staffer Makes Explosive Admission About Nursing Home Death Tally - Report
Rap Song 'Fake Woke' Quotes Ben Shapiro, Surges to the Top of the Charts
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×