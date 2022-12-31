Gen. Flynn Exclusive: Don't Fear, Embrace What's Coming in 2023 and Beyond

Looking forward to 2023, I see considerable realignments amplifying throughout multiple aspects of our lives.

The persistent exposure of truth and lies will continue to shake many Americans. While we may see breaks in foundations that have been built over decades, an untouched and promising vision of America is also emerging.

Often, confusion precedes clarity, and together we can shape the America that our children and grandchildren inherit. A nation and a people with an increased understanding of our founding documents and a newly ignited respect for freedom and our country’s guiding principles is a force to be reckoned with.

It may be difficult to see at times, but Americans have begun to reach out to one another, and we must continue to push forward with that trend. As truths are exposed, more people wake up to question the current narrative. They may question why their doctor won’t prescribe ivermectin or why certain businesses no longer accept cash and coins as payment.

Crowds of citizens now fill what were once empty school board and city council meetings. Mothers and fathers have found their voices and find themselves earnestly involved in their children’s education. Concerned community members are building bonds at public meetings and creating a new vision for the future, together.

Homeschooling coalitions are gaining momentum in every corner of the United States. The time spent with our youth is valuable, and many parents needed that reminder. Homes with two working parents have found a way to make it work, for the sake of their kids.

Leaders at every level are being questioned and held accountable by their constituents. Everyday Americans are learning the rules within their governing bodies, and when certain rules are disregarded, communities are learning how to overcome adversity. Patriots are seeking each other out and setting small disagreements aside to focus on our country’s future.

Churches are starting to acknowledge that their congregations are wanting more. We are no longer satisfied with attending churches because they are across the street. People are driving across town to find places of worship that offer the Word of God but are also not afraid to address current events.

Americans who have never read our Constitution are beginning to understand its virtue. There is a thirst for knowledge. We are becoming aware of the importance not only of our founding documents, but also of our federal and local laws and rules. We are all developing and growing at different speeds, but we are doing it together.

People are waking up across the country and the world. There may be uncertainty ahead, but I do believe that we are here, in these times, for a reason. In the new year, do not fear the changes surrounding you. Instead, embrace the transition and seek out your place in the community.

A new normal sounded frightening three years ago, but now I walk down an unknown path full of hope and strength with newfound friends and fresh young leaders. No matter what side of the political aisle we stand on, we need to move forward together. Left or right, there is a beautiful future WE THE PEOPLE can preserve for our children.

Per the 10th Amendment, “the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” And WE THE PEOPLE are realizing this power.

We the people have responsibilities, and if we believe in the Constitution, if we believe in America, if we believe in freedom and individual rights, we need to do more than sit around and complain.

I know it’s tough enough to raise a family, earn a decent living, etc., but sacrifices come in all forms. One of the more important sacrifices you can give to your family, your community and your country is your time, participating in unselfish ways to improve not only your own life, but the lives of those you love and those in your community.

One of the greatest goals we should strive for is unifying people. America is not about Democrats or Republicans; it is about the big idea of exercising our freedoms in a representative government. That is an idea worth unifying around.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.