Gen. Flynn: A New Type of Warfare Is Here and Our Police Desperately Need Special Training

The value of fifth-generation warfare and irregular warfare awareness training for U.S. law enforcement officers cannot be underestimated.

As the U.S. faces complex and evolving threats, particularly from state actors like the Chinese Communist Party, the need for specialized knowledge and situational awareness becomes ever more critical. Such training not only prepares law enforcement to effectively respond to these challenges but also plays a vital role in protecting the fabric of civil society.

As we navigate this pivotal moment in America’s history, investing in the readiness and resilience of our law enforcement agencies is imperative to safeguard our nation’s future.

In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and geopolitical shifts, the nature of threats facing the U.S. has evolved dramatically.

Traditional concepts of warfare have expanded to include complex, multifaceted strategies such as fifth-generation warfare and irregular warfare. These strategies often blur the lines between civilian and military targets, making it essential for U.S. law enforcement officers to receive specialized training in these areas.

This article explores the value of such training, provides definitions of key concepts, and underscores why this training is crucial in today’s America.

Understanding the Concepts

Gray-zone conflict: Gray-zone conflict refers to competitive interactions among and within state and non-state actors that fall between the traditional war-and-peace duality.

These activities are designed to achieve political objectives while remaining below the threshold of conventional war, thus avoiding open warfare. They often involve cyberattacks, propaganda, political coercion, weaponized diaspora communities and economic measures.

Irregular warfare: Irregular warfare is a type of conflict that goes beyond conventional warfare tactics, involving non-traditional methods such as guerrilla warfare, insurgency, terrorism and cyberwarfare. It is characterized by the use of indirect and asymmetric tactics by (typically) weaker opponents against stronger state actors.

Fifth-generation warfare: Fifth-generation warfare represents the latest evolution in conflict, emphasizing the use of technology, information warfare and psychological operations to undermine an opponent from within. It is marked by its highly decentralized nature, reliance on technology and the strategic manipulation of information to achieve objectives without direct military confrontation.

Awareness Training

The current era in American history is defined by the rapid pace of technological change and the increasing complexity of global interactions.

The covert threats posed by actors such as the CCP worldwide, and especially in America, highlight the need for law enforcement to understand and adapt to these evolving challenges. The CCP’s efforts in espionage, election interference, political corruption and influence operations within American borders exemplify the kinds of threats that require a nuanced understanding and response.

Training in fifth-generation and irregular warfare awareness provides law enforcement officers with the knowledge necessary to recognize and respond to these unconventional threats. It equips them with a comprehensive understanding of how adversaries may exploit legal systems, social media and other open platforms to conduct operations that undermine national security and public safety.

Special Knowledge and Situational Awareness

By gaining insights into the strategies and tactics used in fifth-generation and irregular warfare, law enforcement officers can develop a special kind of knowledge and situational awareness. This awareness is crucial for developing effective solutions in an asymmetrical warfare environment in which the adversary’s approach is not straightforward.

Recognizing the signs of covert operations, understanding the use of civilian infrastructure for malicious purposes, and identifying misinformation campaigns are just a few examples of how this training benefits law enforcement personnel.

Protecting Civil Society

Training offers several benefits to safeguarding civil society in these modern times.

Firstly, it prepares officers to better protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks and physical sabotage. Secondly, it enhances their ability to counteract influence operations aimed at disrupting social cohesion or manipulating public opinion. Finally, it supports efforts to prevent espionage and other gray-zone attacks that have far-reaching effects on society, the economy and national security.

Ultimately, the absence of such specialized training poses significant risks.

Without a deep understanding of fifth-generation and irregular warfare tactics, law enforcement agencies may find themselves outmaneuvered in the face of covert operations, contrived social conflict, misinformation campaigns and cyber threats. The failure to adapt to these evolving warfare strategies could lead to increased vulnerability, both at the national level and within local communities.

As adversaries become more sophisticated, the importance of staying ahead through education and training cannot be overstated.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

