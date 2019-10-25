SECTIONS
George Soros Picks Elizabeth Warren as the 'Most Qualified' 2020 Dem Candidate

George SorosLeigh Vogel / Getty Images for Concordia Summit George Soros (Leigh Vogel / Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

By Jack Davis
Published October 25, 2019 at 10:48am
Billionaire activist George Soros has dubbed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts the most qualified person in the field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

“She has emerged as the clear-cut person to beat,” he said in an interview with The New York Times. “I don’t take a public stance, but I do believe that she is the most qualified to be president.”

Soros said his praise of Warren was not an endorsement of her candidacy.

“I’m not endorsing anybody because I want to work with whoever,” he said. “I don’t express my views generally because I have to live with whoever the electorate chooses.”

Soros said there is no contradiction between being wealthy and supporting Warren, whose various plans are largely based on raising the taxes of the wealthiest Americans.

“I am in favor of taxing the rich,” he said, “including a wealth tax.”

During the interview, Soros also criticized President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I consider Xi Jinping’s China the worst threat to an open society,” he said.

Soros called China “a mortal enemy.”

Do you think Soros is right?

“We should recognize it: It’s a different system. It’s totally opposed to ours, diametrically opposed to ours,” he said. “I’m not anti-Chinese at all. I’m just anti-Xi Jinping.”

Soros also continued his attacks on Trump.

“Trump is still doing a tremendous amount of damage. I mean, just the last week what he has done in the Middle East has been devastating for America’s influence in the world,” he said in reference to Trump’s recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

Trump “is an aberration, and he is clearly putting his personal interests ahead of the national interests,” Soros said. “That’s a fact.”

Soros said he believes Trump’s actions and policies “will contribute to his demise next year. So I am slightly predicting that things will turn around.”

Soros also said he has no problem with having enemies.

“It’s a perfect way to tell a dictator or a would-be dictator if he identifies me as an enemy.”

In the Times interview, Soros downplayed the importance of Wall Street in the upcoming presidential election.

“There are more Main Streets in America than there are Wall Streets,” he said. “So I don’t think that Wall Street, other than being a source of money, will have its way in choosing the president.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
