Get Out: After Ilhan Omar's Latest Comments About Somalia, Trump Says It's Time for Her to Go Back

President Donald Trump encouraged Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota in a social media post over the weekend to return to her native Somalia after she referred to the country as her home.

In a video speaking to a Minneapolis crowd in the Somali language, she called Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud “our president,” according to a translation.

The lawmaker added that she has a “special relationship” with Mohamud, and that she refers to him as uncle and he calls her “his girl.”

“We are very happy that Hassan is our president,” Omar said. “Somalia is our home… Somalia is our heart. It is in our hearts. We always think about Somalia.”

🚨HOLY COW: Ilhan Omar has called the President of Somalia “our president” at a Minneapolis rally. “Somalia is our home. It is our heart. We always think about Somalia.” What is your response to this? pic.twitter.com/Q4joQHEwzc — Carter Hughes (@itscarterhughes) October 16, 2025

Trump responded to the video on Truth Social, posting on Saturday, “She should go back!”

Politico reported that Omar addressed the calls for her deportation during an interview on The Dean Obeidallah Show on Friday, saying, “I have no worry, I don’t know how they’d take away my citizenship and like deport me.”

“But I don’t even know like why that’s such a scary threat. Like I’m not the 8-year-old who escaped war anymore. I’m grown, my kids are grown. Like I could go live wherever I want if I wanted to. It’s a weird thing to wake up every single day to bring that into every single conversation, ‘We’re gonna deport Ilhan.’”

In February, Rep. Brandon Gill, a Republican from Texas, called for Omar to be deported after a clip of her surfaced advising illegal immigrants how to not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“America would be a better place if @IlhanMN were deported back to Somalia,” Gill posted on X in response to the video.

America would be a better place if @IlhanMN were deported back to Somalia. https://t.co/ABjBQX9DXx — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) February 4, 2025

He added in a second post, “We should have never let Ilhan Omar into our country.”

Omar came to the U.S. with her family as a war refugee from Somalia in 1995 and became a naturalized citizen in 2000, when she was 17 years old, according to The Hill.

She was first elected to Congress in 2018.

Last year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for Omar to be expelled from Congress and deported after she seemed to tell an audience that she feels she represents Somalia in Congress instead of Americans.

Expel from Congress, denaturalize and deport! https://t.co/UyjEmSSIoQ — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 30, 2024

In a video widely circulated on social media, Omar is quoted as saying, according to a translation, “The U.S. government will only do what Somalians in the U.S. tell them to do! They will do what we want and nothing else. They must follow our orders, and that is how we will safeguard the interests of Somalia.”

We were profoundly surprised, even shocked on discovering the remarks made by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D) of Minnesota in a recent public forum, widely circulated on most social media platforms and attached below for your reference. The language she employed was regrettably… pic.twitter.com/7Ag9ZafTKY — Ambassador Rhoda J Elmi (@AmbRhodaJElmi) January 28, 2024

Trump told reporters in September, “You know I met the head of Somalia, did you know that? And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. He said, ‘I don’t want her.’”

Omar should go back home to Somalia if she feels such loyalty to the country, but she probably won’t.

