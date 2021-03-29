The border crisis fueled by President Joe Biden’s policies has been covered extensively in recent weeks. Unfortunately, the problem does not look like it will be short-lived.

According to The Washington Post, Department of Homeland Security numbers show families of migrants are entering the United States at a record pace.

“DHS expects approximately 500,000 to 800,000 migrants to arrive as part of a family group during the 2021 fiscal year that ends in September, a quantity that would equal or exceed the record numbers who entered in 2019,” The Post reported Sunday.

The Biden administration has claimed that while it is not deporting unaccompanied minors, its current policy is to send full families back to Mexico.

“The border is closed,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said March 21 on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.” “We are expelling families.”

Biden’s DHS Secretary’s claim on @meetthepress is not true: “The border is closed. We are expelling families” pic.twitter.com/WeVq2Lnl1A — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) March 21, 2021

Inconveniently for the Biden administration, actions speak louder than words. The Post reported that the administration’s true practices involving migrant families are inconsistent with its rhetoric.

“Although the Biden administration says its policy is to ‘expel’ families to Mexico under a pandemic health order, the most recent CBP data shows that only about 10 to 20 percent are being turned back,” the report said.

“The rest are typically released into the United States with a notice to appear in court, even though Biden told reporters last week that the families ‘should all be going back.'”

As migrant families learn that Biden is not serious about expelling them, more of them will flood the border.

In addition, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is spending massive amounts of money to house these migrant families.

The Post said ICE is expanding its capacity to more than 3,700 beds. The agency also signed a whopping $87 million contract with Endeavors, a nonprofit organization, to house more than 1,200 family migrants in hotels.

“ICE plans to release the families from the hotels within 72 hours, after providing them health screenings, a coronavirus test and access to clothing, meals, snacks and unlimited phone calls,” The Post reported.

Even after they are released from the hotels, ICE has promised to help them find shelter and food, the report said.

In other words, these families will be given special treatment despite the Biden administration’s stated efforts to expel them.

Former Arizona Border Patrol chief Roy Villareal told The Post that agents are concerned about Biden administration policies incentivizing more illegal immigration.

He agreed that the U.S. should address the root problems in Central America driving the immigration surge, but he said that does not mean we should stop securing our border.

“You need an enforcement aspect, and you need an investment aspect,” he said. “We have to recognize this is one large system, and piecemeal efforts only undermine one aspect.”

The border crisis is pushing American facilities to the brink. Instead of stopping it, the Biden administration would rather spend taxpayer dollars to expand facilities for these migrants.

Biden officials claim to be turning migrant families away, yet they pursue policies that encourage mass migration and then act surprised when it happens.

Once again, Biden has resigned Americans’ well-being to an afterthought.

