Ghislaine Maxwell's Desperate Supreme Court Plea: Will It Flip Her Epstein Conviction?

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former romantic partner and longtime confidant of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, asked the Supreme Court on Monday to overturn her conviction on sex trafficking.

The news comes after Maxwell, who is currently three years into a 20-year federal prison sentence, met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for questions about the Epstein affair, as noted by a report from CNN.

Maxwell claimed in her appeal to the Supreme Court that a non-prosecution agreement Epstein signed before his death also covers her.

But the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals previously ruled against her, asserting that the agreement, which was made with Florida prosecutors, did not necessarily cover her in New York.

“President Trump built his legacy in part on the power of a deal — and surely he would agree that when the United States gives its word, it must stand by it,” David Oscar Markus, an attorney for Maxwell, said in a statement.

“We are appealing not only to the Supreme Court but to the president himself to recognize how profoundly unjust it is to scapegoat Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes, especially when the government promised she would not be prosecuted,” he added.

The plea agreement, signed in 2007, had said that the United States would “not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein, including but not limited to” four other suspects, per a report from Axios.

Even though Maxwell was not included on that list, her lawyers asserted that she did not need to be, according to the outlet.

Mona Markus, the husband of David Oscar Markus and another lawyer defending Maxwell, claimed in the petition to the Supreme Court that “the government’s argument, across the board, is essentially an appeal to what it wishes the agreement had said, rather than what it actually says.”

In response to the claims, the Justice Department said that now-former U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, who had cut the deal with Epstein, did not have the authority to make other federal districts uphold it.

But federal appeals courts have split over the matter, with some saying a plea deal made by one U.S. attorney must be honored across the Justice Department.

Acosta was rebuked in a 2020 report from the Justice Department for his “poor judgment” in letting Epstein off easy, per Axios.

Epstein died in his jail cell in 2019, reportedly from suicide.

He had pleaded guilty in 2008 to state-level prostitution charges in Florida and had been indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019 before his demise.

The questioning of Maxwell and her new petition to the Supreme Court comes amid renewed controversy over the Epstein case.

Democrats and some conservatives have criticized the Trump administration for not releasing more documents related to Epstein, and particularly those who may have taken part in his pedophilic activities.

The Supreme Court will likely decide this fall whether to take up the Maxwell case, per CNN.

