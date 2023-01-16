Parler Share
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs off the field after leading his team to a 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild-card playoff game Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Giants Knock Off Vikings in Wild-Card Upset - First Playoff Win Since 2012

 By Richard Moorhead  January 16, 2023 at 7:58am
The New York Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the franchise’s first playoff win in over a decade.

The Giants secured the playoff win on the road at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and against the odds, defeating the NFC North champions and conference’s No. 3 seed 31-24.

Quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, as well as leading his team in rushing yardage, according to ESPN.

No quarterback has combined the first two metrics with 70 rushing yards in NFL playoff history, according to SportsNet New York.

The Vikings scored first but never led after the first quarter in the wild-card game.

The Giants rushed for 142 yards, with Jones leading the way and Saquon Barkley adding nine carries for 53 yards and two scores.

Are the Giants a Super Bowl contender?

Minnesota was down 24-14 in the third quarter before evening the score on a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Irv Smith Jr. and a Greg Joseph field goal.

However, Jones led his team on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Barkley touchdown run with 4:47 to play.

The Vikings relinquished the ball on downs with a bizarre play call to end the game.

On fourth and 8 around midfield, Cousins threw a short pass to T.J Hockensen for a 3-yard gain, sealing the Giants’ upset.

After the game, Cousins described it as “probably the toughest loss I’ve had in my career.”

The playoff victory is the Giants’ first since Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 — a game in which the team upset Tom Brady’s Patriots for the second time in four years.

The contest was the playoff debut of Jones and first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants will play the first-seeded Philadelphia Eagles on the road in next week’s divisional round.

Conversation