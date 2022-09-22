Parler Share
Lifestyle

Girl, 13, Makes 'Miracle' Recovery after Being Shot in Her Own Bedroom and Coding Twice

 By Amanda Thomason  September 22, 2022 at 12:37pm
Parler Share

In the early hours of the morning on July 8, 13-year-old Aalayah Fulmore was asleep in her bed in the family’s apartment in Cabarrus County, North Carolina.

At around 2:50 a.m., gunfire rang out. A bullet tore through the apartment wall and hit the sleeping teen, striking her in the abdomen.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on July 10, asking for the public’s help in identifying the mystery shooter.

“The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting which occurred during the morning hours of Friday, July 8th, 2022,” their post read.

“At approximately 2:50 AM, a call was received by our Communications Center that a shooting had occurred at the Patriots Place apartments off of Zion Church Rd, Concord, N.C.

Trending:
The Humiliating Moment Harry Is Forced to Stand with Hands at Side While Family Performs Funeral Honor

“Upon arrival by Patrol units, it was discovered that a 13 year old female was struck by a bullet when unknown suspect(s) fired into her apartment. At this time, her condition is critical. It is believed that the victim and her family were not the intended target and are innocent victims.”

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, Aalayah had a number of complications stemming from that stray bullet and the odds were stacked against her.

“Her daughter was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery, during which her large intestine had to be removed,” the GoFundMe reads. “She has received over 30 units of blood, is now intubated in the ICU, and is in critical condition.”

Stacy Fulmore, the teen’s mother, told WLBT that her daughter coded twice.

Aalayah’s mother is also a nursing assistant whose friends say she is selfless and kind. People have donated over $10,000 to the fundraiser to help with the costs associated with this tragic accident.



But all the money in the world wouldn’t guarantee the teen’s healing. Throughout the ordeal, the family maintained their faith, knowing that God was ultimately in control and publicly recognizing His hand in their situation.

“Although it’s going to be a marathon, she is running this race like the track star she is,” Aaliyah’s aunt, Rosalind Richmond, posted on Facebook July 15. “She is [awake], she is alert, she is using those motor skills and those five senses. She is even ready to watch a movie, and she is still fighting and pushing through every obstacle that comes her way.

“Only God can turn a tragic situation like this around because He always, always has the very last say. Only He can put life back into someone’s heart that stopped.

Related:
A Man After God's Own Heart - Family Preaches About Adventures While Carrying Disabled Son on Back

“We thank God for her life right now because she is still here when they said they couldn’t do anything else on last Friday.”

After two months of treatment, healing, and prayer, Aalayah was able to finally go home from the hospital. She was welcomed with a backyard barbecue.

“Thanks, to God first, then thanks to the Doctors, nurses, assistants, preachers, churches, family and friends who helped our family survive this terrible tragedy,” Aalayah’s grandmother, Judy Faye Fulmore-Gamble shared on Facebook.



“After 60 Days in the hospital with un-controllable internal bleeding for a week, kidneys unable to work for 3 or 4 weeks, part of her intestine removed, 7 major surgeries, flat lined 3 times and on life support for weeks, Aalayah finally got to go home today. Love to all.”

“It was just … a lot,” mom Stacy Fulmore told WLBT. “It was like an emotional rollercoaster.”

“A miracle,” Richmond added. “Only a miracle. We never gave up. We just said she’s going to make it … and she made it.”

The family still wants answers and hopes a suspect will be identified and brought to justice so something similar won’t happen to anyone else. The police have not said whether or not there are any people of interest yet.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Girl, 13, Makes 'Miracle' Recovery after Being Shot in Her Own Bedroom and Coding Twice
Starving, Sick Puppy Found in Middle of Busy Road Travels Over 1,300 Miles to Find New Home
Video: Man Assaults Female Police Officer During Traffic Stop Until Good Samaritans Arrive
Video: Rookie Officers Jump into Flash Flood to Save Mom and Kids Being Swept Away
Owner Searches Woods for Lost Dog, Finds Missing Woman's Remains Instead
See more...

Conversation