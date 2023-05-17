Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News

Girl Who Was Missing for Six Years Finally Found Alive - Alleged Kidnapper Arrested

 By Matthew Bush  May 17, 2023 at 12:12pm
Share

Kayla Unbehaun was just 9 years old when she was allegedly abducted by her noncustodial mother on July 5, 2017.


According to WLOS, Kayla, at the age of 15, has been reunited with her family while her mother, Heather Unbehaun, has been arrested and released from Buncombe County Detention Facility after posting a $250,000 bond Tuesday.

Heather Unbehaun, according to Today, is facing a charge of child abduction, which is a Class 4 felony, after kidnapping her own daughter after the dad was granted custody.

“If she’s convicted of that, she’d be looking at probation or one to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections,” Chris Nelson from the Kane County (Illinois) State’s Attorney’s Office told Today.

Trending:
Disturbing Detail About Jordan Neely's Criminal History You Won't Find in Most Media Coverage

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tweeted that Kayla was found safe in North Carolina after being abducted in South Elgin, Illinois.

Kayla’s story regained national attention in November 2022 when the Netflix series “Unsolved Mysteries” included Kayla’s abduction in their “roll call” of volume 3 episode 9 called “Abducted by a Parent.”

Interestingly, Kayla’s story was not the main focus of the episode, but her picture was a part of a brief roll call at the end of the episode. Her picture, according to WTVD, was digitally aged.

Based on that show, a store employee recognized Kayla both from “Unsolved Mysteries” and from her childhood and reported it to her manager.

Prior to being reunited with her father, Kayla was last seen in Wheaton, Illinois, attending a parade with her mother. Today referenced a previous GoFundMe created by Kayla’s dad that stated, “he was supposed to meet Heather Unbehuan on July 5 to pick up Kayla, but the two never arrived.”

“What’s most unusual is the ability to stay off the grid, if you will, for that period of time. Typically, we leave a technological bread crumb and those are usually very easy and quick to be tracked down. This was not,” said Asheville Police Department LT. Jonathan Brown according to WLOS.

Related:
Nearly a Year After Going Missing, Two Kidnapped Children Found After Routine Vehicle Tag Check

Heather and Kayla stayed undetected for six years, and NCMEC Child Advocate Callahan Walsh said, “To see this child finally recover, reunited with her father after this many years, it’s incredible.”

In an NCMEC Facebook post, Kayla’s dad, Ryan, wrote, “I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe. I want to thank the South Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case.”

Have you watched “Unsolved Mysteries”?

Ryan added, “We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning.”

Heather Unbehaun’s first court date is July 11, in Buncombe County.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Matthew Bush




Girl Who Was Missing for Six Years Finally Found Alive - Alleged Kidnapper Arrested
Photo of Bud Light on Shelf at CVS Goes Viral - And It's Not a Good Sign for the Brand
New Details Emerge About Who Trump May Pick to Be 2024 Running Mate
Netflix's Black Cleopatra Show Is an Unprecedented Failure - Low Scores Break Records on Top Review Site
Trial Scheduled for Daughter of MLB Hall of Famer - She Faces Serious Charges After a Discovery in the Woods
See more...

Conversation