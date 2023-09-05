Devout Christian Nurse Kidnapped with Daughter in Haiti Forgives Captors in Christ's Name: 'Hope to Hug You in Heaven'

A Christian nurse kidnapped in Haiti in July before being freed last month has a message for her captors — a message of love and forgiveness.

Alix Dorsainvil had been working at a clinic run by the group El Roi Haiti when she and her daughter were seized. They were held for 13 days, according to the New York Post.

After their release, Dorsainvil posted a YouTube message in Creole, Haitai’s native langauge. The Christian Post provided a translation based on the video’s captions.

“I love you in Christ and one day, I hope to hug you in Heaven,” she said to those who held her.

US nurse Alix Dorsainvil ‘holds no grudges’ against gang members who kidnapped her in Haiti https://t.co/nL8alJXSBJ pic.twitter.com/hUzQlu2FO8 — New York Post (@nypost) August 24, 2023

“I want you guys to know that everything I said during my time in captivity was sincere. They were not the manipulative words of someone desperate to escape, but simply the truth, especially when I told you my clinic doors are always open to you or anyone in need when you’re sick or wounded, without any problem,” she said.

“I understand now why that doesn’t seem like a possibility for you guys. But, if it were up to me, I would care for you without any prejudice and receive you with open arms. I want you to know that I hold no grudges against you in my heart,” she said.







While condemning that group’s acts of kidnapping, she offered faith as a susbstitute for what they are seeking.

Do you agree she demonstrated profound Christian grace? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I understand that all of you are in search for happiness, satisfaction, money, power and status to fill the void in your hearts; like a hole in your heart, an empty space within your heart, and you’re searching for all those things as a way to try to fill that hole, that empty space. But, I want you to know that those things will never truly satisfy you,” Dorsainvil said.

“The only way for this hole to be filled is with the love of Jesus Christ. Jesus is always willing to forgive you, no matter what you have done. All you need to do is accept that love,” she said.

“Every part of your heart that feels like something is missing … will be filled with His joy, peace and love in a way you never could have imagined. And you’ll realize that all the things that you’ve been chasing are nothing,” Dorsainvil said.

Dorsainvil also thanked those who prayed on her behalf while she was a captive.

“I am completely humbled by the outpouring of support and prayer for myself and my sweet baby both during and following our time in captivity,” she wrote on the group’s blog.

“God was so very present in the fire with us, and I pray that when I find the words to tell our story, that the mighty name of Jesus may be glorified and many people will come to know his love. Thank you all from the depths of my heart for your love,” she wrote.

The El Roi Haiti Team’s blog noted that “thousands of Haitians united their voices and risked their lives to march for the release of Alix and her child as well as other Haitian captives.”

“The Bible tells us if we are to boast, we should boast in the Lord (2 Corinthians 10:17). We at El Roi Haiti are delighted to boast of how good our God is as He clearly demonstrated His love, grace, and mercy through so many who stood faithful and firm, championing the plight of Alix and her child until the Lord delivered them both to freedom,” the blog said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.