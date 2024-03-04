Share
Entertainment

Glenn Beck Says 'Sound of Freedom' Director's Next Epic Is on the Level of 'The Godfather'

 By Michael Austin  March 4, 2024 at 1:51pm
Angel Studios’ next production — the highly anticipated biopic “Cabrini” — is receiving high praise from former Fox News host and founder of The Blaze Glenn Beck.

The film, helmed by “Sound of Freedom” director Alejandro Monteverde, follows the real-life journey of Francesca Cabrini, an Italian immigrant nun, as she sets out to uplift the lives of the disease-riddled, impoverished immigrant children living in late-1800s New York City.

In a video from Feb. 2, Beck claimed “Cabrini” is on the same level as a film many consider an all-time great — “The Godfather.” Angel Studios invited Beck to watch a “rough cut” of the movie.



“About halfway through, I lean over and I said ‘I feel like those who were sitting in the room with Francis Ford Coppola must have felt on the first screening of “The Godfather.”‘ This film ‘Cabrini’ is a tremendous film,” Beck said.

“It is a miracle of a film. I compare it to the quality of ‘Godfather.’ It is an epic tale and it is beautiful. It is the highest of the art form.

“If it wasn’t being released by Angel Studios, it would win ‘Best Picture’ when it comes out.”

The quality of the cinematography, acting and overall filmmaking revealed in the film’s trailer suggests it is high quality.



Set to debut in theaters Thursday, “Cabrini” boasts an all-star cast and crew.

Along with Monteverde, the writers and producers behind the surprise 2023 hit that was “Sound of Freedom” also worked on the upcoming biopic.

Academy Award-nominated actors David Morse and John Lithgow round out a stellar cast.

Perhaps even more notable than Beck’s endorsement was that of Lithgow, best known for his work on “Dexter,” “Terms of Endearment” and “3rd Rock from the Sun.”

“It’s got a wonderful, good heart,” the award winner said.

“In this day and age, it’s so rare to read a script, let alone see a movie, that is genuinely good. I mean, good intentions. An unironic celebration of an important person who’s done deeply good works.

“I was captivated.”

Conversation