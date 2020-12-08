When 14-year-old Carter Rubin first hit “The Voice” stage and auditioned with Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” in October, the judges were not prepared for what they saw when they turned around.

“You do not look like your voice,” Gwen Stefani said. “I can’t believe what I am hearing and seeing right now. This is a shock.”

“I heard a few things in there that made me think you were younger, but I didn’t know that you were that young,” Blake Shelton added.

“I hope you are flying right now,” Kelly Clarkson said. “You have the most incredible smile I think I have possibly ever seen on any human.”

“I cannot stop smiling because it is so beautiful. You have a really great voice, especially finding out that you’re 14. That’s insane. So, congratulations.”

“You sounded polished, you sounded strong,” John Legend added. “Your voice has control, which a lot of people your age wouldn’t have, and your tone is just piercing and brilliant and it just shimmers out there.”

While both Stefani and Legend turned their chairs for Rubin, he eventually chose Stefani, though he said the decision was difficult.

Stefani promised that she’d be a motherly figure for Rubin, as one of her own sons is 14, and said she could help him navigate crafting his on-stage persona and relationship to the pieces he performed.

She’s held true to her word, and now-15-year-old Rubin’s latest performance had judges, family and complete strangers in tears with his beautiful rendition of “Rainbow Connection.”

At the end of the piece, Stefani collapsed forward only to raise her head and wipe tears out of her eyes before throwing up her hands in disbelief.

“Oh my God!” she said. “Your mom is crying. I am crying!”

“That was flawless. That was God answering my prayers, that was so beautiful.”

“I’m so honored that you picked me, and I’m crying, and I’m so happy, and I love this frickin’ show!”

The song is especially near and dear to the coach as she sang it to her own children, and she called Rubin gifted and intuitive and told him “your heart is full of music.”

Rubin posted on Instagram to share his own thoughts on the piece.

“[D]on’t get me wrong, i LOVED ‘you say’ but this might take the cake as my favorite performance,” he wrote. “[I]t was dedicated to my big brother who i absolutely adore. he’s taught me so much about true joy and believing. jack, thanks for being YOU.”

“@gwenstefani thank you for helping me unlock emotions that i didn’t even know i had. you are TRULY the most amazing coach.”

“[T]hank you all for tuning in, and if you haven’t already, be sure to VOTE VOTE VOTE!”

What do you think of this young man’s talent? Could he be the next big winner?

