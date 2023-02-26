Parler Share
A group of people praying.
With Lent being a season of prayer leading up to Easter, a Catholic app called Hallow became the No. 3 downloaded app on Apple's app store. (Digital Vision / Getty Images)

'God Is Doing Something Pretty Incredible': Catholic App Beats Google, Facebook, TikTok at the Top of the Charts

 By Jack Davis  February 26, 2023 at 7:34am
In a world more given to reciting Rihanna than the rosary, something very unexpected took place last week.

On Ash Wednesday, the Catholic app Hallow placed third on the list of top free iPhone applications on the Apple store, surpassing  Google, Netflix, Spotify, Instagram, and TikTok, according to The Daily Wire.

By Saturday, the app had slipped but was still running strong in fourth place behind TikTok, the Chinese shopping site Temu and the video editing software Capcut.

On Sunday morning, it was still in the top 20.

Hallow was launched in 2018 by Alex Jones (not the Alex Jones of Infowars fame), Alessandro DiSanto, and Erich Kerekes, all of whom are graduates of the University of Notre Dame.

“God is doing something pretty incredible,” Jones said Thursday, according to The Daily Wire.

“We never thought in a million years that we might have this many people from all around the world gathered together in prayer,” he said.

Are you partaking in Lent?

“To be top 5 in the App Store is truly unbelievable. Praise be to God!” he said.

Hallow posted on Facebook that it was “feeling truly blessed.”

“From all of us at Hallow, thank you for beginning your Lenten journey with us!” the post said.

Referring to being third on the app store, the post wrote, “This special #3 reminds us of the beautiful Holy Trinity, God in 3 persons, always by our side.”

On Wednesday, Hallow began its 40-day Lent Challenge.

“For forty days, He walked through the desert,” the site reads. “Thirsty, hungry, tired, and tempted by the devil. And He continued His walk all the way to His loving sacrifice for us on the cross. A sacrifice for each and every one of us.

“Together, as one community from all over the world, we’ll pray for 40 days leading up to His crucifixion and resurrection on Easter Sunday.

“We’ll journey through the life-changing spiritual classic the ‘Imitation of Christ’ [a 19th century devotional work] and focus our prayer and meditation on the three pillars of Lent: prayer, fasting, and giving,” the site said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation