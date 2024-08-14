Share
Commentary

There She Goes Again: Harris Flip-Flops on Medicare For All, Campaign Says She Will Not Push It

 By Randy DeSoto  August 14, 2024 at 11:42am
Share

As she has with every other meaningful position that Vice President Kamala Harris has taken in the past, she has now predictably flip-flopped on her support for Medicare-for-All.

Add it to the list of recent reversals that includes banning fracking, mandatory gun buyback programs, taxation on tips, and border security.

Curiously, Harris’ views on all of these issues have taken a sudden turn to the right.

Trending:
Judge Issues Shock Decision After Dual Citizen Busted with Classified Docs While Trying to Get on International Flight

Maybe she realizes that the majority of Americans will not elect someone who was ranked the second-most liberal senator to serve in the 21st century, just after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, according to The Hill.

The flip-flop on Medicare-for-All is the latest example of a supposed shift in policy preference.

In Jan. 2019, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked then-presidential candidate Harris, “How important is it to your health care plan to get rid of private insurance companies? Because there is some confusion about that.”

“I’m glad you asked. Yeah. So, the bottom line and the most important is that everyone have access to health care,” Harris answered. “That is the goal. That is the purpose for me supporting the policy of ‘Medicare-for-all.’”

Do you trust Harris?

However, on Tuesday a “campaign official” told Doocy that “Harris will not push the subject of single-payer or ‘Medicare-for-all’ this go around, as she seeks her first term as commander-in-chief,” according to Fox News.

So it sounds like her campaign is saying it wouldn’t be a priority, but if Congress were to pass such legislation, it seems pretty likely she would sign it, given she “always” has supported “Medicare-for-All.”

Harris was the first to co-sponsor Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Medicare-for-All bill in 2017, Americans for Tax Reform noted.

Related:
The Question Left on Everyone's Mind After Debate Might Be the Most Important One in US History

The projected cost at that time for such a program was approximately $33 trillion over ten years, or over $3 trillion per year. As a reality check, the federal deficit this year is projected to be nearly $2 trillion.

So massive tax increases would be required (over $26,000 per household per year) which would do great damage to the economy.

When Harris ran for president in 2019, she clearly stated Medicare-for-All was what she supported. She even authored a Medium article titled, “My Plan For Medicare For All.

By that point, she had backed off from the full-on Bernie plan of forced Medicare-for-All somewhat, writing that she would allow private insurers to offer Medicare plans “that adhere to strict Medicare requirements on costs and benefits.”

But, the trick then would, of course, be how could private insurers offer competitive plans that have all the benefits of Medicare without the taxpayers picking up the cost? It would in effect force all the competitors out of the market.

A famous quip Ronald Reagan made during his 1980 presidential debate with then-President Jimmy Carter about Medicare and creating a national health plan could be directed at Harris now: “There you go again.”

Do not believe a liberal politician who suddenly has epiphanies that she must adopt more conservative views less than three months from the election.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




There She Goes Again: Harris Flip-Flops on Medicare For All, Campaign Says She Will Not Push It
Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib Furious with Biden Admin Over Geneva Convention Commemoration: 'Is This a Joke?'
Republicans File Emergency SCOTUS Appeal to Uphold Proof of Citizenship to Vote Requirement
Musk Tells Trump He'd Serve on a Commission to Address Nation's Government Spending Crisis
Watch: Los Angeles Earthquake Shakes ESPN Studio, Forces Host to Take Things Into Her Own Hands
See more...

Conversation