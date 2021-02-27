Login
Golden Globes Host Confirms No Politics Talk This Year: 'Doesn't Seem Like a Venue for Political Jokes'

In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, actor Ashton Sanders, producer Adele Romanski, producer Jeremy Kleiner, director Barry Jenkins, actor Trevante Rhodes, cinematographer James Laxton, actress Naomie Harris and producer Dede Gardner of "Moonlight" accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Moonlight" onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California.Paul Drinkwater - NBCUniversal / Getty ImagesIn this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, actor Ashton Sanders, producer Adele Romanski, producer Jeremy Kleiner, director Barry Jenkins, actor Trevante Rhodes, cinematographer James Laxton, actress Naomie Harris and producer Dede Gardner of "Moonlight" accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Moonlight" onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. (Paul Drinkwater - NBCUniversal / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published February 27, 2021 at 2:02pm
Now that Donald Trump is out of the White House, Sunday’s Golden Globes award show will go politics-free.

Comedian Tina Fey, who is hosting the show with former “Saturday Night Live” pal Amy Poehler, said the heavy dose of awards show politics that has become standard in recent years will not be in evidence  Sunday night, according to Page Six.

“We just want to make it a fun hang out for people at home — kind of a stress reliever, so I don’t think you can expect much politics at all,” Fey told Jill Rappaport on her “Rappaport to the Rescue” podcast.

“It doesn’t seem like a venue for political jokes,” she said.

But everybody had something to say about that idea.

Will you watch this show?

The 2020 Golden Globes featured endless political speeches in spite of an injunction from host Ricky Gervais to leave the politics at home on the grounds that the entertainers will ill-informed hypocrites.

“If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?” he said.

Gervais then called for the speeches to be devoid of politics.

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg,” Gervais said.

“So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f—off,” he said.

However, the speech did little good, according to Deadline.

Patricia Arquette, for example, specifically called out Trump’s tweets, while other honorees referred to their causes of choice.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
