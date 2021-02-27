Now that Donald Trump is out of the White House, Sunday’s Golden Globes award show will go politics-free.

Comedian Tina Fey, who is hosting the show with former “Saturday Night Live” pal Amy Poehler, said the heavy dose of awards show politics that has become standard in recent years will not be in evidence Sunday night, according to Page Six.

“We just want to make it a fun hang out for people at home — kind of a stress reliever, so I don’t think you can expect much politics at all,” Fey told Jill Rappaport on her “Rappaport to the Rescue” podcast.

“It doesn’t seem like a venue for political jokes,” she said.

But everybody had something to say about that idea.

When is a politics free Golden Globes a statement about politics? Well maybe it’s when your guy is in the White House so there’s no need to make jokes at his expense. https://t.co/XvWwQYFFXY — Zetetic Advocate (@ZeteticAdvocate) February 27, 2021

Having a politics free golden Globes is political and its part of the problem and adds to white supremacy. Hollywood especially needs to be talking about politics and not being silent. https://t.co/mSdZQQgVSB — Amber Sims (@msberbiage) February 27, 2021

It appears that Biden’s call for cohesiveness hasn’t reached the stages of the Golden Globes and Oscars yet. The Hollywood leftists are in a league of their own, obviously they aren’t listening to all those unity speeches. — Joe Sinagra (@Joe_Sinagra) February 20, 2021

From rambling speeches to digs at fellow actors, here are the most memorably outré moments from the Globes. https://t.co/GdjJ1pHI6b — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 27, 2021

The 2020 Golden Globes featured endless political speeches in spite of an injunction from host Ricky Gervais to leave the politics at home on the grounds that the entertainers will ill-informed hypocrites.

Ricky Gervais dropped some truth booms at the Golden Globes: “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.” #Brovo 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/GLSDSlcWfS — I am Not A Cat – Catt (@CattHarmony) January 6, 2020

“If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?” he said.

Gervais then called for the speeches to be devoid of politics.

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg,” Gervais said.

“So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f—off,” he said.

However, the speech did little good, according to Deadline.

Patricia Arquette, for example, specifically called out Trump’s tweets, while other honorees referred to their causes of choice.

