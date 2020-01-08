Abby Johnson Condemns Hollywood Sweetheart's 'Insulting' Golden Globe Abortion Plug

Pro-life activist Abby Johnson did not mince words Monday, excoriating actress Michelle Williams for appearing to “thank abortion for her success” at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Awarded best actress in a mini-series or television film, Williams had disregarded ceremony host Ricky Gervais’ request that industry leaders not “use the platform to make a political speech” Sunday night, demanding at the podium that female audience members “vote in [their] own self-interest” to bolster abortion access in the U.S.

Were it not for the “right to choose,” the pregnant Hollywood sweetheart claimed, her career would never have flourished to its full potential.

“I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I can stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over,” Williams said. “Sometimes, messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I had carved with my own hand.

“And I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose,” Williams continued to thunderous applause and teary-eyed looks from her fellow actresses.

Michelle Williams accepts The Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/afS9Hkuoky — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

For Johnson, the claim was anything but applause-worthy. It was “an insult to the strength of women and motherhood,” she sounded off on Twitter the following morning.

The implication that modern American women have a simple, one-to-one choice between motherhood and career success, Johnson later told The Western Journal, is no more than a “false narrative” from abortion giants like Planned Parenthood.

The mother of eight children, Johnson has been able to make her way to the forefront of a massive political movement, traveling the country to administer aid to women, children and former abortion industry insiders as the CEO of not one, but two pro-life non-profits, as well as pursuing her doctorate.

In fact, as Johnson pointed out to The Western Journal, Williams’ implication was not even true in her own life.

With a 14-year-old daughter at home and a second child on the way, the actress had managed to secure the second Golden Globe award of her career, according to People.

“It’s such a low blow to femininity and motherhood and womanhood to act as though a choice has to be made between one and the other,” Johnson said.

So Michelle Williams wants to thank abortion for her success. She wants to publicly thank the child she killed for her success…and does this WHILE CURRENTLY PREGNANT. #Disgusting — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) January 6, 2020

Michelle Williams wants you believe that you have to kill your children in order to be successful. Well, I have 8 children and have met all of my educational and career goals. To say that we must choose is an insult to the strength of women and motherhood. — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) January 6, 2020

But the pro-life activist and best-selling author behind “Unplanned” would not always have argued as much, however.

Once a clinic director with Planned Parenthood in Bryan, Texas, Johnson was just the type of person Williams’ Golden Globe acceptance speech would have spoken to little more than ten years ago.

Impassioned speeches about “choice” and women “writing [their] own story” were a rallying cry for Johnson.

Those stories were what the “choice” movement was all about — and they would have had her on her feet applauding alongside all the others.

According to Johnson’s official website, it was not until being called in September 2009 to assist with the ultrasound-guided abortion of a baby in its 13th week of development that she would come to recognize the humanity of the unborn.

Ever since, the Hollywood left’s abortion narrative just “rings hollow.”

“There is no profound sentiment there at all,” Johnson said. “[Williams] doesn’t even see what she’s saying. She doesn’t even understand that in her own words, what she’s saying is that she has chosen acting over a child. She has chosen an award over a child.”

“I realize now just how shallow that thinking is. Even though they think they are being so profound and so deep with their words about ‘choice,'” Johnson added.

“In the end, it just means trading something superficial and something frivolous for a baby.”

