Good Samaritan Tries to Break Up Subway Fight, Ends Up with Knife Slash Down Entire Face

A Good Samaritan who tried to defuse a subway scuffle in crime-infested liberal cesspool New York has nothing to show for his good intentions but a gruesome eight-inch scar on his face.

On May 10, Gideon Moncrieffe was slashed in the face by a knife-wielding ex-con with a lengthy criminal record after he intervened in a subway altercation.

“When I saw that, all I thought about was Jordan Neely and I thought I just didn’t want this to escalate,” he told the New York Post on Saturday. “I didn’t want someone else to get killed or hurt.”

Neely died on the subway May 1 after allegedly threatening passengers and being placed in a chokehold by one of them. Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny is facing criminal charges in that incident.

Nine days later, Moncrieffe — whom the Post described as an event production executive at TikTok — noticed 33-year-old Sean Lewis arguing on the subway with an older drunken man, who fell to the floor during the spat.

Moncrieffe said he asked Lewis if he was OK in an effort to de-escalate the situation, but Lewis reacted by shoving him.

“I said look, ‘Somebody was killed on the train two weeks ago. They were choked out because someone proceeded to be aggressive,’” he said, referring to Neely.

Moncrieffe said the older man with whom Lewis argued left the train at some point while he spoke to Lewis.

“I said, ‘I don’t know you but I love and respect you,'” Moncrieffe said he told Lewis. “’You’re a young black man. You look like me. I just want to make sure you get home safe.'”

He said Lewis responded with a sinister threat: “Yeah, you don’t know me, but I’m going to make sure you remember me.'”

When Moncrieffe walked away, he said, Lewis snuck up behind him and stabbed him.

“He says, ‘Thank you,’ … and as he says ‘Thank you,’ he slashes me down my face,” Moncrieffe told the Post.

Good Samaritan’s face slashed on subway after intervening in fight https://t.co/TPe45jiofe pic.twitter.com/47SF0wJhZu — New York Post (@nypost) June 18, 2023

The report said Lewis was arrested eight days later after police released surveillance video.

Moncrieffe, who needed 100 stitches after the attack, later learned that Lewis had been arrested nine times since 2016 for various crimes, including robbery, assault and strangulation.

Shortly before he allegedly stabbed Moncrieffe, Lewis had been released from jail without bail after being charged with choking his girlfriend in April.

“Lewis had been previously been arrested for shoving his girlfriend into a window in January and was also cuffed for misdemeanor assault after attacking an employee at a homeless shelter in August 2022,” the Post reported.

Moncrieffe said the knife wound severed some of his facial muscles so he can no longer smile or cry without pain.

He said he was so traumatized by the attack that he is afraid to ride the subway again.

“I won’t feel comfortable and will have extreme anxiety going on the train. It’s just not safe,” he said. “It sucks and at the end of the day we deserve to get to and fro without someone attacking us just because.”

A GoFundMe account was set up to raise funds for Moncrieffe’s medical expenses, and as of Monday morning it had taken in more than $78,000 toward a goal of $100,000.

New York City — which was once fairly safe under former Republican Mayors Rudy Giuliani and Mike Bloomberg — has devolved into a crime-riddled gutter thanks to the soft-on-crime policies of its Democratic leaders.

NYC knife arrests on subways skyrocket by 60% amid surging violence https://t.co/lhy8zUp2Bx pic.twitter.com/E8SIgU2cN4 — New York Post (@nypost) June 17, 2023

Three Manhattan straphangers were slashed in separate brazen subway attacks Sunday — and cops are looking into whether the same maniac was behind all of the attacks, sources said. https://t.co/cxJxP7pDFH pic.twitter.com/EulAMRL1LP — New York Post Breaking News (@nypostnews) June 18, 2023

For New Yorkers, the fear of ending up a crime statistic has cast a shadow over their city https://t.co/wBTuV6UXdi — CNN (@CNN) May 1, 2022

At this point, it’s not hyperbolic to project that New York City is going down the same self-destructive path as Democrat-controlled Detroit.

In 1950, Detroit was the richest city in America. It has had a Democrat mayor for the past six decades (since 1962). The crime-infested left-wing cesspool is now the nation’s poorest major city, according to a WalletHub report.

This tragic devolution is being mirrored in other Democrat-run cities, including Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Francisco and Chicago. Do you notice the pattern?

