House Republicans and House Democrats each blocked different attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package Thursday, seeking to meet the demands of President Donald Trump.

In response to Tuesday’s concerns from Trump, Democrats sought to increase direct payments to Americans to $2,000 per person, Reuters reported.

House Democratic leadership attempted to advance the measure by “unanimous consent,” but Republicans blocked it, according to The Washington Post.

“Today, on Christmas Eve morning, House Republicans cruelly deprived the American people of the $2,000 that the President agreed to support,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

“If the President is serious about the $2,000 direct payments, he must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction.”

Trump signaled he might not sign the legislation, which includes $900 billion emergency economic relief package, into law until larger stimulus payments to Americans were approved, breaking with many Republicans on the issue.

The original package included $600 direct payments to most American adults.

Democrats support the higher payments, but Trump’s late intervention in the bill — which took months to negotiate — could put the entire package in jeopardy.

Republicans also moved to address another of Trump’s complaints to change the amount of foreign aid included in the package, but Democrats blocked the measure.

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It wasn’t their fault. It was China’s fault,” Trump said Tuesday, pointing to an excessive amount of money going to aid foreign countries.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States Full Video: https://t.co/avKfYctPAD pic.twitter.com/i8IMLhH53Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

“I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done,” he said.

The House and Senate passed the bill bipartisanly, and now Trump can decide if he wants to veto it if his demands are not met.

“Nobody knows exactly what Trump is going to do, and they’re all trying to figure it out,” an adviser who The Post described as a “person in communication with senior White House officials” told the outlet.

Even if Trump vetos the bill, Congress could override that veto with two-thirds majorities in both houses.

Unemployment benefits for 14 million Americans are set to expire on Saturday and an eviction moratorium protecting 30 million Americans will expire at the end of the month.

“The federal government will shut down Monday at midnight if lawmakers do not approve an extension in funding,” The Post reported.

