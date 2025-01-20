Air Force Vet Testifies to Recovering Alien Craft - 'It Was Not Human' - Says Officials Later Confirmed NHI (Non-Human Intelligence) Involved

A whistleblower and U.S. Air Force veteran said he has participated in the recovery of downed aircraft he believes were not created by humans.

“Just visually looking at the object on the ground, you could tell that it was extraordinary and anomalous. It was not human,” Jake Barber said this week in speaking to Ross Coulthart of NewsNation.

“I saw an egg, a white egg,” he described.

“It’s inconsistent with anything I’d ever seen before. I can also tell you that the reaction by my team, we all knew we were dealing with something extraordinary,” he added.

Barber said he worked under contract to recover a wide variety of downed aircraft.

“Over the last couple years, it’s been confirmed to me by ranking members of the UAP task force that what we were working with that night was, in fact, NHI (nonhuman intelligence) and it was not a unique experience,” Barber said.

A new whistleblower claims to not only know about a secret government UFO retrieval program, but says he directly participated in it.

The possibility of non-human origin for such aircraft has been raised in connection with drone sightings late last year.

Defense Department spokesperson Sue Gough said in a statement to NewsNation that the agency “has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

David Grusch, formerly of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, previously testified before the House Oversight Committee that he is certain crashed UAPs are in the government’s possession.

“Absolutely, based on interviewing over 40 witnesses over four years,” Grusch informed lawmakers two years ago.

“I know the exact locations and those locations were provided to the inspector general,” he said. “I actually had the people with the firsthand knowledge provide a protected disclosure to the inspector general.”

Grusch also claimed that the United States had “intact and partially intact” vehicles that were not made by humans.

“Due to my extensive executive level intelligence support duties, I was cleared to literally all relevant compartments and in a position of extreme trust both of my military and civilian capacities,” Grusch said.

“I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access to that additional read-on when I requested it,” he continued.

According to NewsNation, Grusch said that the government has been “retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed.”

“We’re definitely not alone,” Grusch confirmed. “The data points, quite empirically that we’re not alone.”

“I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse. People started to confide in me. Approach me,” he recounted. “I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program.”

He said Americans have never been told the truth about this highly secretive group.

“There is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the U.S. populace which is extremely unethical and immoral,” Grusch said.

