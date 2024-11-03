A popular argument against the existence of the sasquatch is the proliferation of high-quality camera phones. A high-definition camera with the ability to instantly publish its photos to the world exists in nearly everyone’s pockets, yet a mythical ape in North America is still as elusive as it was before the iPhone.

This is an issue apparently not experienced by people in the unidentified anomalous phenomena (formerly unidentified flying object) community, which enjoys regular credible sightings and can tout the fact that the United States Congress has held multiple open hearings into UAPs since the mystery burst into popular recognition in the 1950s.

UAPs are so prolific that now even a famous conservatives was able to record and post a video of the strange activity to his millions of followers.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk released a video of his own experience with a UAP in the skies over New Mexico a minute after midnight on Oct. 27.

“I was flying back from Wisconsin on a friend’s plane tonight and got called up to the cockpit,” Kirk wrote.

“The pilots were very confused at what they were seeing. Something was above them and not showing on radar,” he continued. “I’m sure there is a logical explanation here.”

In the video, a pilot pointed to the night sky through the cockpit window, explaining the objects’ behavior to Kirk and telling him where to watch.

“See them? There’s two of them,” the pilot said.

In the video, two lights are visible outside of the aircraft. The pilot confirmed they did not belong to planes and said, “They just keep circling.”

The lights fade out as the pilot said they are not appearing on his radar. Kirk asked about the pilots’ speculations on the objects’ identity, hearing that some conventional explanations didn’t hold up.

“I was going to say satellites,” one pilot said, “but satellites go in a line. These are, like, circling.”

Satellites often travel across the night sky in a line, and the bright string “constellations” of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites are sometimes mistaken for UAPs by people seeing them for the first time.

These objects were largely on a fixed path and never circle around in the night sky. Another problem to many explanations is the objects’ projected altitude.

“I mean, we’re at 40,000 feet,” the pilot said.

“So whatever that is has got to be at 80,000, 100,000 feet,” he continued. “They’ve got to be way up there.”

Kirk was stunned, asking, “They’re at 100,000 feet?”

“They would have to be,” the pilot explained. “The X-15 flew at 300,000 and — here they come again!”

He pointed as one of the bright lights reappeared outside the airplane. It got brighter, then began to fade. The pilot walked Kirk through his radar, showing him other planes around him, but none in the lights’ position.

The objects appeared and disappeared several times over the course of the video as the group speculated on what they could be seeing. Watch the video below and decide for yourself.

I was flying back from Wisconsin on a friend’s plane tonight and got called up to the cockpit. The pilots were very confused at what they were seeing. Something was above them and not showing on radar. I’m sure there is a logical explanation here. Watch this video and tell me… pic.twitter.com/tgrOdirBfL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 27, 2024

The UAP phenomenon defies explanation.

Whether the result of foreign surveillance, commercial satellites or little green men from another world, mysterious lights seen in the night sky will continue to captivate humanity for the foreseeable future.

