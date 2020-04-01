GOP Sen Calls for Investigation into WHO's Relationship with China in Wake of Coronavirus 'Cover Up'

As the United States prepares to carry out another 30 days of “social distancing” to combat the Wuhan coronavirus, one Republican senator intends to make sure that those responsible for the severity of the pandemic are held accountable.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wants a congressional investigation into the World Health Organization.

“The @WHO receives millions of dollars in US taxpayer $$ and helped the Chinese Communist Party cover up a global pandemic,” he wrote Monday on Twitter. “Today, I’m calling for a Congressional investigation into what the WHO knew and when they knew it. Read more: http://bit.ly/SRS_WHO”

The @WHO receives millions of dollars in US taxpayer $$ and helped the Chinese Communist Party cover up a global pandemic. Today, I’m calling for a Congressional investigation into what the WHO knew and when they knew it. Read more: https://t.co/PnfWOz7EK1 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 31, 2020

TRENDING: House Republicans Push Bill To Take Back the $25 Million Kennedy Center Received in Coronavirus Bill

Scott said in a statement that WHO officials “need to be held accountable for their role in promoting misinformation and helping Communist China cover up a global pandemic. We know Communist China is lying about how many cases and deaths they have, what they knew and when they knew it — and the WHO never bothered to investigate further. Their inaction cost lives.

“As soon as Congress is back in session, there should be a hearing, along with a full investigation, to review whether American taxpayers should continue to spend millions of dollars every year to fund an organization that willfully parroted propaganda from the Chinese Communist Party.”

According to a WHO invoice posted on its website, the United States was assessed roughly $331.6 million for 2020 and 2021, half payable in U.S. dollars, the other half in Swiss francs.

There is considerable evidence that the organization parroted lies by the Chinese government, including a Jan. 14 tweet that claimed there was “no clear evidence” of humans infecting other humans with the virus.

Should Congress investigate the WHO's apparent complicity in the Chinese government's cover-up of the COVID-19 pandemic? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (23 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

National Review noted that the tweet from the WHO came less than two weeks after several doctors were either reprimanded or arrested for trying to warn about COVID-19 on the Chinese social media platform WeChat.

In addition, Taiwan says it warned the WHO in December, according to the Financial Times.

When asked about Taiwan’s warning, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, hung up on a journalist.

Scott’s news release said the senator “is gravely concerned about China’s efforts to isolate Taiwan when it comes global health and the WHO’s continued refusal to include Taiwan in its membership, meetings, and information, especially in the face of the Coronavirus.”

RELATED: China Tacitly Admits It's Been Underreporting Coronavirus Cases All Along

Numerous conservative leaders have also called for an investigation into China’s apparent cover-up of the initial outbreak.

Such an investigation is very necessary.

As of Wednesday morning, 189,633 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, and 4,081 have died, according to Johns Hopkins.

The apparent malfeasance of China’s communist government and the World Health Organization has resulted in a death toll of Americans that already has far exceeded that of 9/11.

China has been trying to use propaganda to distract from the credible allegations of a cover-up.

This clearly warrants not just an investigation but action if that malfeasance is proven, given the lives that have been lost and the economic damage done to this country.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.