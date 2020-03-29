SECTIONS
Don Jr. Stands Up for Christians, Blasts NYT over Piece Blaming COVID Crisis on Evangelicals

Donald Trump Jr., pictured speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in February.Samuel Corum / Getty ImagesDonald Trump Jr., pictured at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in February, blasted The New York Times this weekend for publishing an opinion column that claimed Christian support for President Donald Trump had hampered the administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

By Harold Hutchison
Published March 29, 2020 at 7:00am
When it comes to the Wuhan coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, New York Times contributor Katherine Stewart knew who was to blame for its rapid spread.

Christians, particularly those who supported President Donald Trump.

She claimed in a piece published by The Times, headlined “The Religious Right’s Hostility to Science Is Crippling Our Coronavirus Response,” that a “denial of science and critical thinking among religious ultraconservatives now haunts the American response to the coronavirus crisis.”

The original headline of her piece was even worse: “The Road to Coronavirus Hell Was Paved by Evangelicals.”

Stewart apparently missed reports, including at least one by the paper that published her hit piece, that detailed how China covered up the initial outbreak.

But, hey, why let facts get in the way of bashing Christians?

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, was not about to let the sickening column go by without fighting back, though.

On Twitter, he delivered a devastating response to Stewart.

Linking to a Breitbart News article about her smear of Christians, he wrote, “But they’re totally silent on China and even ran with the communist regime’s talking points. The new lows keep coming.”


Of course, if anyone has watched the daily briefings at the White House, Trump has routinely featured Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Debbie Birx, a former U.S. Army medical officer who serves as United States global AIDS coordinator while also coordinating the administration’s response to COVID-19.

The fact is, President Trump has listened to the experts on infectious diseases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, his travel ban from China is credited with saving lives, even as it was criticized in the media.

But again, facts don’t seem to matter to haters like Katherine Stewart.

You almost get the sense that they seem to harbor more vitriol towards Christians and Trump supporters than a government whose cover-up arguably turned COVID-19 into a pandemic.

Thankfully for Christians, the Trump family has their backs.

Harold Hutchison
Harold Hutchison has been covering military and national security issues for over 15 years for multiple media outlets, including Soldier of Fortune, The Daily Caller and National Review. He also has over two decades of professional involvement in Second Amendment issues.
