Don Jr. Stands Up for Christians, Blasts NYT over Piece Blaming COVID Crisis on Evangelicals

When it comes to the Wuhan coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, New York Times contributor Katherine Stewart knew who was to blame for its rapid spread.

Christians, particularly those who supported President Donald Trump.

She claimed in a piece published by The Times, headlined “The Religious Right’s Hostility to Science Is Crippling Our Coronavirus Response,” that a “denial of science and critical thinking among religious ultraconservatives now haunts the American response to the coronavirus crisis.”

The original headline of her piece was even worse: “The Road to Coronavirus Hell Was Paved by Evangelicals.”

Trump’s response to the pandemic has been haunted by the science denialism of his ultraconservative religious allies. https://t.co/Ndx3YuuenC — Katherine Stewart (@kathsstewart) March 28, 2020

TRENDING: Kathy Griffin Tried To Cut in Line for COVID Test, Turns Out She Had Diarrhea After Mexico Trip



Stewart apparently missed reports, including at least one by the paper that published her hit piece, that detailed how China covered up the initial outbreak.

But, hey, why let facts get in the way of bashing Christians?

Do you feel the Trump family has your back? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (394 Votes) 2% (7 Votes)

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, was not about to let the sickening column go by without fighting back, though.

On Twitter, he delivered a devastating response to Stewart.

Linking to a Breitbart News article about her smear of Christians, he wrote, “But they’re totally silent on China and even ran with the communist regime’s talking points. The new lows keep coming.”

But they’re totally silent on China and even ran with the communist regime’s talking points. The new lows keep coming. New York Times Blames Evangelical Christians for Coronavirus https://t.co/l8bNudE4JM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 27, 2020



Of course, if anyone has watched the daily briefings at the White House, Trump has routinely featured Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Debbie Birx, a former U.S. Army medical officer who serves as United States global AIDS coordinator while also coordinating the administration’s response to COVID-19.

The fact is, President Trump has listened to the experts on infectious diseases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, his travel ban from China is credited with saving lives, even as it was criticized in the media.

RELATED: Don Jr. Says 'Every American Needs' To Hear 2 Min Clip of Dr. Birx Refuting Media's COVID Narrative

But again, facts don’t seem to matter to haters like Katherine Stewart.

You almost get the sense that they seem to harbor more vitriol towards Christians and Trump supporters than a government whose cover-up arguably turned COVID-19 into a pandemic.

Thankfully for Christians, the Trump family has their backs.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.