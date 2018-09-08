SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

GOP Senator Claims He ‘Regularly Considers’ Leaving Republican Party

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican of Nebraska, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference 2016 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, outside Washington, March 3, 2016.Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty ImagesU.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican of Nebraska, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference 2016 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, outside Washington, March 3, 2016. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 2:09pm
Print

In a Saturday Twitter exchange, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse revealed that he “regularly considers” leaving the Republican Party behind.

Sasse — a Republican who has disagreed with President Donald Trump on multiple occasions — was asked whether he would consider following the example of a woman who switched from being a registered Democrat to having no party at all, according to The Hill.

“(Y)ep — regularly consider it,” Sasse tweeted, “(except the ‘from Dem’ part).”

As in many discussions about the current and future state of the Republican Party, Trump was invoked as both a blessing and the bane of its existence.

TRENDING: Exclusive: Herman Cain Launches Official Project To Crush Anti-Trumpers

“He is accelerating the trend, obviously. But it didn’t start two years ago. (Eg, you should check out the polling on the giant share of Democrats that believed George W. Bush knowingly concealed the 9/11 plot against America.),” Sasse tweeted.

The Twitter conversation had started when Sasse offered a pessimistic view of the midterm elections. “(W)e’re headed toward a place where hefty majorities of both sides of the electorate are going to regularly embrace unsupported and blatantly false assertions,” he wrote, according to Time.

Sasse this past week tried to stake the claim of being less focused on party issues than others in Washington.

Do you think Sasse will leave the Republican party?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I’m not really sure why a lot of people around here make a lot of their decisions, but I think most people in both parties right now, their main long-term interest in Washington is their own incumbency. And, that’s not really what I’m that interested in,” Sasse told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” according to CBS.

“Most of the stuff I care about isn’t right vs. left. It’s past vs. future,” he said.

Saturday’s tweet was not the first time Sasse has put distance between himself and the GOP on social media.

“I’m sorta an independent conservative who caucuses with republicans,” he tweeted in March 2017.

RELATED: After Booker Releases Confidential Documents, McConnell Alludes to Ethics Probe

In a February 2016 Facebook post that denounced Trump’s candidacy, along with that of Hillary Clinton, Sasse said he felt a political party came second to the reasons it was formed.

“Now, let’s talk about political parties: parties are just tools to enact the things that we believe. Political parties are not families; they are not religions; they are not nations – they are often not even on the level of sports loyalties. They are just tools. I was not born Republican. I chose this party, for as long as it is useful,” he wrote.

“If our Party is no longer working for the things we believe in – like defending the sanctity of life, stopping ObamaCare, protecting the Second Amendment, etc. – then people of good conscience should stop supporting that party until it is reformed.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Zina Bash sits behind Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing.Ari Melber / Twitter

Liberals Slam Woman at Kavanaugh Hearing for ‘White Power’ Sign, Then Husband Reveals Her Heritage

Steven Beyer

A billboard featuring former San Francisco 49ers quaterback Colin Kaepernick is displayed on the roof of the Nike Store on Sept. 5, 2018, in San Francisco, California.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

College Kicks Nike to the Curb: ‘If Nike is Ashamed of America, We Are Ashamed of Them’

Savannah Pointer

A wall of Nike jerseys in a storeCBS 17 / YouTube screen shot

Sporting Goods Store To Remove All Nike Products- ‘Colin, You Just Don’t Know What Sacrifice Is’

Peter Hasson

Steve ScaliseZach Gibson / Getty Images

Scalice Sends Dire Warning About Leftists Inciting Violence

Andrew Kerr

Former President Barack Obama.

Obama Says He’ll Leave Denmark Taxpayer-Funded Speech If His Contract Is Released to the Public

Randy DeSoto

Kavanaugh Hearing CNNGOP War Room / YouTube screen shot

CNN Legal Analyst Blasts Democrat for ‘Puzzling’ and ‘Unfair’ Questions to Kavanaugh

Savannah Pointer

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during a 'Make America Great Again' rally in Billings, Montana, on September 6, 2018.Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

CNN Publishes Letter Reportedly Stolen off Trump’s Desk

Scott Kelnhofer

Images of UFC fighter Colby Covington, left, and former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.UFC Fight Pass screen shot; KTVU screen shot

UFC Champ Goes on Vulgar Tirade Against Nike Over Kaepernick Deal

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.