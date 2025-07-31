GOP Senator Says Democrats Running Cincinnati 'Want To Destroy America' – He Has a Plan to Restore Order

Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Republican from Ohio, said on Thursday that local Democratic leadership is ruining Cincinnati in an effort to help “destroy” the United States, and suggested that they be denied federal funding as a way of hitting back.

Moreno appeared on Fox News to discuss a gruesome viral video of a white woman getting knocked out while trying to help a white man, who was being beaten by a mob of black people.

The aftermath of the beating was filled with insane moments like Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge blaming social media users and reporters for sharing the video “without context.”

In equally disgusting fashion, Councilwoman Victoria Parks wrote on Facebook that the victims “begged for that beat down,” adding that she was “grateful for the whole story.”

The suspects Jermaine Matthews, Montianez Merriweather, and Dekyra Vernon were all arrested and charged with felonious assault, assault, and aggravated rioting.

Even more embarrassing was that Merriweather had already been let out on bail after being charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon under disability (the term under Ohio law for being ineligible to carry a gun because of a felony conviction or other legal restriction), improper transportation of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

“It’s been absent from the national news, so I appreciate the opportunity to talk to you about this heinous situation,” Moreno said during an interview with “Fox & Friends.”

He added, “Holly, which is one of the victims, I actually when I saw the video thought she had been killed. I posted pictures with her permission yesterday of what happened to her. This is a middle-aged woman who was going out for a nice time with some friends.

“This is how she ended up,” Moreno continued. “These pictures are so graphic, so horrible, that I wanted people to see: This is what political leaders in Cincinnati are allowing.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice are currently looking into the matter after Moreno urged them to get involved.

He said that Cincinnati is “one of the shining jewels of Ohio” but is being disgraced and ruined by “idiotic political leaders that the citizens allow to have office.” Moreno then brought out the big guns and said he plans to “call on all federal agencies to review the funding” provided to Cincinnati.

He put the city on notice and said he’s giving them “one month” to come up with a plan to “protect civil rights for their citizens.” If they don’t, he will call for all federal funding to be suspended.

The Ohio Republican then shamed the aforementioned police chief, councilwoman, and even the mayor for their reprehensible behavior.

“These elected leaders want destruction, they want less policing, they want lawless society because they want to destroy America,” Moreno contended. “They have a dark view of America. Look, they honestly care more about foreign countries, foreign citizens, and criminal aliens. I mean the Democrats spend most of their time trying to jailbreak illegals from our detention centers.

“We have to be advocates for American citizens,” Moreno concluded. “We cannot allow our great cities so descend into chaos. That’s what they want.”

One of the biggest weapons in the Republican arsenal right now is the ability to revoke federal funding, especially when it comes to cities and states trying to circumvent federal law, or deprive their citizenry of constitutionally protected rights.

The left’s hateful politics are increasingly resulting in real-life trauma, assaults, destruction, theft, misery, and death.

But enough is enough.

Anything that can be done to stop the bleeding should be immediately implemented.

If the federal investigation should discover any form of criminal negligence on behalf of city leaders, they should be indicted without delay, then judged in court by the very citizens they have sold out.

