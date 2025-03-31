GOP State HQ Torched and 'ICE=KKK' Painted on Wall in Dem Stronghold

America’s political left used words and fire to open a new chapter of political violence as New Mexico’s Republican Party state office was left charred on Sunday.

The fire, which broke out at about 6 a.m., has been labeled as arson, according to KOAT-TV.

The building’s entryway sustained fire damage, with smoke damage throughout the building No injuries were reported.

Graffiti left behind on a building near the fire read, “ICE = KKK.”

In a statement on its website, the state Republican Party said, the fire was “a deliberate act of arson.”

Overnight on March 30, the office of the Republican Party of New Mexico in Albuquerque was set on fire in an arson attack. The attacker(s) left a graffiti message reading “ICE = KKK.” Far-left extremists have been encouraging attacks on political targets as revenge against the… pic.twitter.com/2kIQtrBVwa — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 30, 2025

“This horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance, is a direct assault on our values, freedoms, and our right to political expression,” the statement said.

“This is not an isolated incident. It is part of a disturbing pattern of politically motivated violence that has plagued our country — fueled in part by the silence and implicit encouragement from progressive leaders who refuse to condemn these acts,” the statement continued.

The statement said, the failure of the extreme left “to stand against political violence has created an environment where attacks like this are not only possible but increasingly frequent.”

“We are deeply relieved that no one was harmed in what could have been a tragic and deadly attack. Those who resort to violence to undermine our state and nation must be held accountable, and our state leaders must reinforce through decisive action that these cowardly attacks will not be tolerated,” state Republican Party Chairwoman Amy Barela said.

Barela said that the party will work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and its partners to track down whoever was responsible for the fire.

“The Republican Party of New Mexico will not be silenced. We will emerge from this stronger, more united, and more determined to fight for the people of New Mexico and the future of our country,” she said.

She noted that the KKK reference showed someone failed to pay attention to America’s political history.

“Let us not forget: it was the Democrat Party that once supported the formation of the KKK, pushed Jim Crow laws, and defended slavery,” she said.

Fire burns New Mexico Republican Party headquarters https://t.co/RsjVfNdn96 pic.twitter.com/4aKNs04HHN — Albuquerque Journal (@ABQJournal) March 30, 2025

“Today, we see the same dangerous tendencies play out in new forms — attempts to suppress free speech, silence dissent, and use fear to control the political narrative,” she continued.

Albuquerque Fire Department representative Lt. Jason Fejer said the FBI was also investigating the fire, according to The New York Times.

