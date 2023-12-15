Gospel Singer, 30, Collapses and Dies on Stage During Live Performance

Tragedy struck as Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique collapsed during a live performance in Brazil on Wednesday. He was declared dead shortly after.

The 30-year-old Henrique had been performing at a private event in Feira de Santana, Brazil, when he suddenly collapsed according to multiple reports.

Outlets such as the U.K. Daily Mail and Fox News reported on the shocking scene.

One viral clip on Twitter shows Henrique singing along with attendees before suddenly slamming backward onto the stage behind him.

WARNING: The following video clips contain footage that some viewers may find disturbing

He had been singing, “Vai Ser Tão Lindo,” which Google translates from Portuguese as, “It’s going to be so beautiful.”

Another clip showed audience members rushing up to assist the motionless performer, while others simply stared.

He was rushed to a clinic shortly after but was declared dead.

Todah Music, Henrique’s record label, reportedly said he died of a massive heart attack.

Although doctors suspect it was a heart attack, the official cause of death has not yet been given to the singer’s family, according to CNN Brasil.

Mere hours before, Henrique had joked about being tired to a friend.

“I’m tired, I’m tired. That’s why I want fame. I’m tired,” he reportedly said.

Todah Music later made a statement via Instagram.

“Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone,” Google translates Todah Music’s post as saying.

“A present husband and a super dedicated father. There is no pastor or Christian in Brazil who says anything other than this: – Pedro is simple, he is a believer! What a smile! How nice! What voice! The kind of people that are great to have around.”

He is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and his daughter Zoe, who was just born in October.

Henrique’s body will eventually be taken to Porto Seguro, the city where he was born, according to CNN Brasil.

