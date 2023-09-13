Governor Declares 'Bidenomics' State of Emergency, Suspends Gas Tax

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has put another pin in the White House’s “Bidenomics” balloon.

President Joe Biden is desperately trying to sell the American people on the supposed success of “Bidenomics” as the 2024 campaign season heats up, but the numbers seem to show that his economic policies are a losing proposition.

This week, the U.S. Census Bureau released data showing that the median household income has fallen for the third straight year and the cost of living has soared with the highest inflation rate in 40 years.

With numbers this dismal, Kemp felt compelled to act to help ease the pain of struggling Peach State citizens. On Tuesday, he issued an executive order suspending the gasoline tax.

“Governor Brian P. Kemp today declared a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation and negative economic conditions felt by hardworking Georgians as a result of policies coming out of Washington, D.C.,” his office said in a news release.

“As part of this declaration, he is temporarily suspending the state’s excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel to provide direct relief to families throughout the state.”

The order went into effect on Wednesday and will remain in effect through Oct. 12.

“From runaway federal spending to policies that hamstring domestic energy production, all Bidenomics has done is take more money out of the pockets of the middle class,” Kemp said in the news release.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump.

“Working with partners in the General Assembly, we’ll continue to help Georgians weather the economic headwinds caused by this president, his administration, and their allies in Congress,”

Kemp said.

The release explained that “suspension of the excise tax will save Georgians 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel.”

The gas tax was also suspended in Georgia from March to December of last year, saving residents “roughly $1.7 billion at the pump,” according to the release.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.56, up from $3.23 a year ago.

In his addlepated state, Biden may actually believe that his economic agenda is a great boon for the country. After all, there is no telling what he actually believes.

Heck, he seems to think he was at Ground Zero the day after 9/11 when he most assuredly was not.

But while Joe is an inveterate liar, the numbers don’t lie. And the numbers say that the economy is getting worse by the month.

Kemp is right to call “Bidenomics” an economic emergency. We are all feeling it.

