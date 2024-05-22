There can be no question of the absolutely evil, barbaric and immoral behavior of Hamas.

In a video posted by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, several young girls are seen in captivity of Hamas immediately following their attack on Israel on Oct. 7. The footage — which is extremely graphic and disturbing, showing the girls bloodied, beaten and afraid — was released by their families as they remain hostages to this day. WARNING: The linked video contains graphic images of violence and terrorist threats that some may find disturbing.

The girls in question are Liri Albag, 19, Naama Levy, 19, Daniela Gilboa, 20, Agam Berger, 19 and Karina Ariev, 19. According to a translation that appears on the screen, the terrorists can be heard telling them, “Our brothers died because of you, we will shoot you all,” while later disgustingly telling one another, “Here are the girls, women, who can get pregnant. These are the Zionists.” and threatening them with rape by telling the girls, “You are so beautiful.”

Where is the outcry for these four victims? Why aren’t left-wing agitators chanting their names and the names of others Hamas has murdered or taken hostage?

The world seems incredibly desperate for Palestine’s freedom from Israel, but can’t be bothered to call for freedom for Hamas’ victims.

At best, the left disregards terrorism. At worst, they are supporting it.

For some, it is the latter. This isn’t just turning a blind eye to the murder, torture and rape. They cheer Hamas and legitimize their rule.

On Wednesday, the leaders of Ireland, Spain and Norway agreed to recognize Palestine’s statehood in a brazen, willfully ignorant display.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said, “In the middle of a war, with tens of thousands of dead and injured, we must keep alive the only thing that can provide a safe home for both Israelis and Palestinians: two states that can live in peace with each other.”

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called it “a historic day for Palestine.”

Such remarks by the European world only indicate these leaders aren’t well versed in Hamas’ objectives or the latter’s lack of agreement with a two-state solution.

To quote the Hamas Charter:

“Our struggle against the Jews is very great and very serious. It needs all sincere efforts. It is a step that inevitably should be followed by other steps. The Movement is but one squadron that should be supported by more and more squadrons from this vast Arab and Islamic world, until the enemy is vanquished and Allah’s victory is realized.”

It is clear to anyone who reads Hamas’ words that they absolutely do not want a two-state solution.

Simply look at the last clause above.

Idiotic declarations by European world leaders only exacerbate this problem and give comfort to terrorists.

Meanwhile, innocent victims are captured, tortured and forced to endure unspeakable acts of vile sexual abuse while the world seems to not even care.

