'Devastated' Chris Pratt Responds to the Unexpected Death of His Stunt Double and Friend

 By George C. Upper III  May 18, 2024 at 9:55am
A stuntman and veteran of numerous films and television shows died unexpectedly Monday, “shocking” family members and “devastating” one of the most famous actors with whom he worked.

Chris Pratt, who worked with 47-year-old stuntman Tony McFarr on such blockbusters as “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” wrote on social media about McFarr’s death, calling him a “friend.”

“Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr,” Pratt wrote in an Instagram “story” that automatically deletes after 24 hours.

Celebrity news outlet TMZ captured a screen shot of the story before it disappeared, however, and published it Friday afternoon.

“We did several movies together,” Pratt wrote. “We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set.

“I’ll never forget his toughness,” he added. “I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head — he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud.”

Chris Pratt's Instagram story
a screen shot of Chris Pratt Instagram story from May 16, 2024 (TMZ)

“He was always a gentleman and professional,” Pratt concluded. “My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter.”

TMZ spoke with McFarr’s mother, whom they identified only as Donna, who said that the stuntman passed away near Orlando, Florida, at his home.

The cause of death was apparently either unknown or at least unrevealed to the family when Donna spoke to TMZ.

However, she did “say his passing is unexpected and shocking,” according to the outlet.

“She says Tony was active and healthy … and we’re told the medical examiner’s office is running toxicology tests now,” TMZ reported. “The Orange County Medical Examiner confirms to us they have the case … and that an official cause is still pending.”

McFarr started as a stuntman in 2011 on an episode of Fox’s “Bones,” according to his IMDB page.

From there he went on to do stunts in television series like “Burn Notice,” “Homeland” and “McGyver,” as well as in movies like “The Accountant,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” and several Marvel films.

He also acted in a few productions, include two episodes of “Burn Notice” as well as the 2016 film “Cell.”

His last stunt work was performed for the 2022 short film “Grobb.”

“In more recent years, it seems Tony turned his attention to restaurant ownership … opening up a couple eateries down in Florida including Reel Bowls, a poke and salad stop with a film theme near Orlando,” TMZ noted.

McFarr was reportedly unmarried, but left behind a daughter, sister and both his parents. He’ll be buried “near his grandmother in Pennsylvania,” according to the outlet.

