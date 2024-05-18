CNN commentator Alice Stewart died Saturday at the age of 58.

Stewart’s body was found early Saturday morning outdoors in the Bellevue area of northern Virginia, according to CNN. CNN reported that police said foul play was not suspected in the death of the avid runner, and that they believe she died after a medical emergency.

Pamela Brown shared the news on CNN Saturday evening.

A stunning loss for the CNN family: Political commentator @AliceStewartDC has died https://t.co/QNl5w9xYg7 pic.twitter.com/9qaC9FEz50 — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 18, 2024

“We have some very sad news to report to you and I am very sorry that I have to tell you this. CNN political commentator and Republican political strategist Alice Stewart has passed away,” Brown said.

Heartbreaking. ⁦Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend. And she loved America fiercely. She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed. May God’s comfort and peace be upon her loved ones. RIP. https://t.co/rXN6iugepM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 18, 2024

“Many of you knew her. She has been a staple on this network participating in many political panels bringing us deep insight into politics. You’ll remember she was a former communications director for Senator Ted Cruz. She worked with Mitt Romney, Rick Santorum, Michelle Bachman to name a few,” she said.

“Alice and I both got our start in Arkansas television in local news. I was coming up as an intern. As we both made our way to CNN she was always there with an encouraging smile or a text as I climbed up the ladder here,” Brown said

“We always invited her to come on my show because we knew we would be a little bit smarter at the end of that conversation,” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said after news came of Stewart’s passing, according to CNN. “She helped our viewers better appreciate what was going on and that’s why we will miss her so much.”

“Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,” CNN CEO Mark Thompson said in an email to the network’s workers. “A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

Stewart was a communications director for former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s office and served the same function when Huckabee ran for president in 2008. She served as communications director for the 2016 campaign of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas,

“I just can’t believe that she’s gone,” fellow CNN commentator Maria Cardona said, noting that the two had planned to record a podcast Saturday.

Terrible tragic news. A very kind & decent person. God bless her & her family. RIP. https://t.co/mAreOqnAQy — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 18, 2024



“I want everyone to know what a special person she was, especially in this industry. As you know, today’s politics can be indecent and so dirty, and Alice was just such a loving, shining light,” she said.

In a 2020 interview, Stewart said she has “a perspective that I think CNN appreciates.”

“My position at CNN is to be a conservative voice yet an independent thinker,” Stewart said. “I’m not a Kool-Aid drinker; I’m not a never-Trumper, and I didn’t check my common sense and decency at the door when I voted for (Trump),” she said.”

The last post on her Instagram account showed her with Blitzer and Cardona.

“It’s always a sunny day when you can join the great @wolfblitzer on #CNN with @mariacardonadc!” she posted.

