Share
News

The Great Escape: Harris' Comms Director Quits as Hurricane of Bad Press Envelops Unpopular VP

 By Jack Davis  November 19, 2021 at 10:30am
Share

Amid free-falling poll numbers for Vice President Kamala Harris and reports of White House infighting, Harris’ communications director is resigning.

Ashley Etienne, who served former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will leave her post next month, according to Fox News.

Etienne’s departure produced a White House reaction to the effect that this was nothing special.

“Ashley is a valued member of the Vice President’s team, who has worked tirelessly to advance the goals of this administration,” a White House official said. “She is leaving the office in December to pursue other opportunities.”

But Etienne’s departure comes at a time when a recent USA Today poll gave Harris a 28 percent popularity rating, and even CNN is using the word “dysfunction” to describe Harris.

Trending:
Hidden on Page 1,647 of Biden's Huge Spending Bill Is a Plan Allowing Illegals to Get Billions of Dollars

In its reporting based on sources it did not name, CNN said one source said Etienne “was not a good fit” for Harris and did not play a highly active role in developing a strategy for getting the vice president out of the tailspin that has marked her first year.

According to CNN, “many in the vice president’s circle” think she is being inadequately positioned or prepared.

Has Kamala Harris been the worst vice president ever?

The network also quoted other unnamed sources as saying that the fault is not with Biden and his aides, but that Harris has not been well-served by her staff.

The role of family members in running the office was also cited as a factor in the problems Harris has experienced.

A cycle of reports focused on Harris and her problems brought her public praise.

Related:
Alert: Biden Transfers Power to Harris as He Undergoes Medical Procedure

“The president selected the vice president because — to serve as his running mate — because he felt she was exactly the person he wanted to have by his side to govern the country,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a Monday media briefing, according to an official White House transcript of her remarks.

As noted by the New York Post, Psaki says race and gender have been used wrongly to attack Harris.

“Some in the right wing who have gone after her because she is the first woman, the first woman of color. I’m not suggesting anyone will acknowledge that publicly, but I think there’s no question that the type of attacks — the attacks on her that certainly, being the first she is many times over — is part of that,” she added at a Wednesday event, according to Townhall.

That has not stilled the drumbeat of criticism, however.

“It’s hard to screw up being vice president,” Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen wrote Thursday. “But after just 10 months in office, Kamala D. Harris has managed to make herself the least popular vice president at this point in at least 50 years.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
The Great Escape: Harris' Comms Director Quits as Hurricane of Bad Press Envelops Unpopular VP
Hate Crime? Sinister Man Allegedly Threatens to Burn Down Jewish-Owned Bagel Shop in New York City
Iranian Hackers Pose as Conservatives, Send Dems Menacing Emails to Depict GOPers as Hateful Thugs
CEO of Trucking Org: I'm Already Short 80,000 Drivers, Losing More to Vaccine Mandate Would Be 'Catastrophic'
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation: Kidnapped Children Recovered in California, Man Seen in Photo Behind Bars
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.