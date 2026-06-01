Buck Sexton: What I Heard in the White House

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Hey, it’s Buck Sexton.

Things are happening FAST. So I wanted to get this to you ASAP.

I was recently in the White House meeting with President Trump.

And I have every reason to believe that he is going to make a major announcement any day now that could send a handful of tiny Silicon Valley firms soaring …

The facts:

The Iran excursion (and Venezuela raid before that) demonstrated a new class of highly advanced AI. ( Take a look at this jaw-dropping new AI here.)

Trump wants more of it immediately — not just for the military but ALSO to use in manufacturing and industry to boost the economy before the midterms.

I believe the administration is about to announce an estimated $2.2 trillion 10-year plan to unleash it ….

Put all that together, and you get one conclusion:

That means the under-the-radar companies responsible for building these AI systems could see massive stock surges when the news gets out.

In fact, based on my talks with folks inside the Trump administration — and my research — I’ve identified three companies that I believe could get huge contracts any day now.

This is why I’m rushing this to you now at short notice … today.

Watch my short briefing now … so you can get ahead of the crowd on this.

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