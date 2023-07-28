A destructive blaze that engulfed a homeless encampment, originally described as a simple brush fire, now appears to be an IED-initiated ambush in an ongoing clandestine war between rival drug factions.

No, it’s not the plot of some new “Mad Max” movie: It’s just another day in Seattle, Washington.

The fire was first noticed early on the morning of July 21. In the aftermath of the blaze, a truly disturbing narrative is being pieced together.

Initial reports covered it as a roadside wildfire. As seen in the KCPQ-TV broadcast of the event below, the most pressing issue at the time appeared to be the minor traffic delay caused by rubbernecking.







Citizens’ video of the fire soon emerged, showing an explosion and subsequent pillar of flames rising above nearby buildings. As seen in the clip below, there seems to be more to this blaze than just tarps and tents.

Fire downtown Seattle started a loud boom around 5:23 am pic.twitter.com/vPaccCrEi5 — j*u*l*i*e (@mzpakipot) July 21, 2023

Subsequent reporting has revealed disturbing evidence.

According to a police report obtained by KOMO-TV, it appears this “encampment” was actually an open-air drug market where users could buy and consume narcotics.

Around 20 addicts were inside a fentanyl tent consuming the drug when one noticed explosive devices around the area. According to the witness, everyone panicked and fled when told about the devices.

Shooting immediately erupted. Gunshots and muzzle flashes drove the chaos from a nearby stand of vegetation. Explosions and fire followed shortly after.

One witness later told police that the camp’s previous leader was known to make the types of incendiary devices spotted at the scene. Police were also informed of an ongoing conflict around the theft of $80,000 in hard drugs and a violent murder.

Just days after the fire, tents began to repopulate the area. KOMO reported the phoenix-like encampment, literally being built on the ashes of the previous one, is now being removed by the city.

The saga is not as unique in the Emerald City as one might think.

Last year, Seattle emergency crews responded to 1,538 encampment fires, according to KEPR-TV. It’s unknown how many fires went unreported or unvisited.

Earlier this year, one fire revealed a stash of cash, firearms and multiple hard drugs among the ashes.

According to the Seattle Police Department blotter, investigators found fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, handguns and around $7,000 in cash at the scene of a February encampment fire.

While the February fire was thought to be caused by a meth lab failure, both it and the most recent one highlight the chaos Seattle’s homeless crisis has caused the city. The homeless there are preyed upon by drug dealers and human traffickers while their encampments are becoming the sites of fiery ambushes and drug lab explosions.

Compassion for our fellow humans should drive the city to end this crisis, but Seattle has sunk millions into this problem without scratching the surface.

