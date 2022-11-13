'Gut Instinct' Overtakes Gun-Toting Hero After Hearing a Child Being Kidnapped - Turns Tables on Kidnapper

Kelcey Willis had no plans to be a hero last Sunday. He and a friend pulled into a Walmart in Warner Robins, Georgia, for an oil change.

But then he heard a small voice in tones he could not ignore, according to WGXA-TV.

“We heard a little kid screaming so we turned to the corner down there and we seen him getting snatched out the car and the man was taking him behind the building,” Willis said.

“We thought he was using the bathroom but it took him way too long to come back from behind the building.”

The WGXA report used the phrase “gut instinct” to characterize what happened next.

Willis said his suspicions grew once he could make out what the child was saying.

“I heard the kid screaming please don’t beat me so that’s when my instinct kicked in some more so I sped on up to go get that kid,” he said.

Willis said the child’s screams did not stop.

“The screaming kept getting louder and louder and that didn’t sit right with us. My first instinct was to grab my gun and go get that kid out [of] the woods,” he said.

What he saw was even worse.

“By the time I came around the corner he was on top of him choking him, choking him, and at that point, I just put my gun up and held him at gun point and grabbed the kid,” he said.

Others soon joined him until the police arrived.

“If I ain’t step in and I ain’t react as fast as I did the kid would probably be dead… He would’ve choked the child cold once we got the kid out the woods he said the man was going to beat him and leave him for the animals,” he said.

Warner Robins Police Department said in a Nov. 6 statement that Haimnarine Doobay, 67, was charged with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child, the department said, according to the New York Post.

Warner Robins Lt. Eric Gossman said the victim was 5 years old and was related to the suspect, according to the Macon Telegraph.

Gossman said that the case fell into the realm of kidnapping because the child was taken by force from one place to another.

“It wasn’t a random act,” Gossman said. “The kidnapping stems from him forcibly moving the kid from one spot to the other the way he did.”

