Parler Share
News

Arrest Made in 2017 Killing of Indiana Girls, One Hailed as Hero for What She Remembered to Do

 By Jack Davis  October 28, 2022 at 4:01pm
Parler Share

New reports indicate that Indiana police may be ready to wrap up a double murder from 2017 in which two teen-aged girls were killed.

A man has been arrested in connection with the crime, according to WXIN-TV. The station citing sources it did not identify, said the man’s name was Richard Allen

The station said the 50-year-old man was first held in the Carroll County Jail and later transferred to a state facility.

WTHR-TV also reported that it was told by sources it did not name that Allen has been arrested in connection with the case.

The Louisville Journal & Courier reported that a news conference is scheduled for Monday in the case, but that officials are tight-lipped about what will be announced.

Trending:
Biden Goes Full Monarch, Erupts on Governors Who Dare to Oppose His Plan

Kelsi German, the older sister of one victim, indicated a major event was coming.

“Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then. Today is the day,” she tweeted.

Do police investigate cold cases the way they should?

Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were killed in February 2017. They had been dropped off on a hiking trail but were never seen alive again.

Libby German had taken a photo of a man coming across a bridge, as well as other images, and recorded a man saying “down the hill.”

Police have been trying to find the girls’ killer using that evidence, and have followed a number of leads over the years.

Related:
'Where Is Nancy?': Paul Pelosi Might Not Have Been His Attacker's Main Target

In February, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter told WTHR he had hopes of a resolution to the case.

“Eventually, I’ll be able to tell the world what we know, and the rest of the group will be able to tell the world what we know. Unfortunately, I can’t right now,” Carter said.

He added to that earlier this week, telling WRTV-TV, “Three years, two years 11 months,” Carter said. “It could be today. We continue to move in a positive direction.”

Kelsi German told WTHR earlier this year she was also trying to be patient and trying to believe that justice would be done.

“When I’m feeling frustrated, when I feel like no answers are coming and I’m feeling dejected, I say that. I say, ‘Today is the day. It’s coming and it’ll get here. We’re going to have answers’ and just reaffirm myself and say, ‘It’s hard, it’s frustrating, it’s been five years, but we’re going to have answers eventually. It’s coming,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Arrest Made in 2017 Killing of Indiana Girls, One Hailed as Hero for What She Remembered to Do
Trump Rips Opening Tee Shot While Playing with Golf Star Brooks Koepka, Adds a Shot at Biden for Good Measure
NYC Mayor for Lee Zeldin? Former NYPD Inspector Believes Eric Adams 'Pulls That Lever for Zeldin' for Governor
Elon Musk's 4-Word First Tweet as Twitter Owner Sets the Stage for What's to Come
Dems Panicking in Left-Wing State, Millions Being Spent to Stop GOP Candidate's Momentum
See more...

Conversation