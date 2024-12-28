Share
 By Joe Saunders  December 28, 2024 at 5:43am
Two of the best-known personalities at Fox News used the Christmas season to make news of their own — of the best kind.

Sean Hannity, the broadcast veteran who has been with Fox since its beginning in 1996, popped The Question to Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of “Fox & Friends” since 2016, Fox reported Thursday.

And he did it in one of the best places possible.

According to Fox, Hannity proposed to Ainsley at the church the couple attend.

“Earhardt and Hannity originally bonded over their deep faith, and the two have placed God first in their relationship, thus rendering the proposal at their home church as the “perfect place” to pop the question, according to the couple,” Fox reported. “They met with their minister after the engagement.”

Both of the couple have been married previously — Earhardt has been married twice.

Hannity, 62, had two children with his former wife, Jill Rhodes. They divorced in 2019 after 26 years of marriage, according to People. The divorce was “amicable,” according to People.

Earhardt, 48, who has been very public with her Christian faith, has a daughter with her second husband, Will Proctor, according to People. They separated in 2018 with a divorce finalized in 2019.

News of the two dating first surfaced in 2020, according to the New York Post. And while obviously on the same team profesionally and politically, they kept their private life separate from their very public careers.

And while speculation never really went away, Thursday’s big announcement confirmed everything.

Naturally, the news had its naysayers. Conservatives tend to take traditional marriage vows far more seriously than the general culture — and especially more seriously than its most liberal elements (for obvious reasons).

And Hannity and Earhardt are two of the most conspicuous conservatives in the public landscape today Earhardt in her role on “Fox & Friends” and Hannity on both television and radio and other appearances.

Did the two journalists' engagement take you by surprise?

So there was no shortage of critics on social media.

Some, no doubt, were speaking in good faith. Others were obviously political critics looking to score points.

But there were many wishing the couple happiness in their life ahead.

No details about the wedding plans were released on Thursday, just the news of the couple’s engagement.

But there’s no doubt it’s a development that’s going to top of mind for Hannity’s millions of viewers and listeners to his radio show, as well Americans accustomed to spending their mornings with Earhardt and her “Fox & Friends” co-hosts.

And, according to the couple’s statement, they’re confident of support from the most important people of all.

“We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” the statement said, according to Fox.

