Harry and Meghan Demoted to Bottom of Royal Family Website - Down with Epstein Associate Prince Andrew

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have both received a big demotion on the British royal family’s official website.

Perhaps the pair’s decision to resign from their royal duties and then air out family grievances via a bombshell, televised, two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 had something to do with it.

Whatever the case, not long after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, multiple outlets began noticing that Harry and Meghan’s listings on the royal family website had been moved down to the bottom of the list of members.

Only the disgraced Prince Andrew comes behind them.

Previously, the two were featured toward the middle of the page, according to a Wednesday report from Sky News Australia.

The two haven’t exactly received warm welcomes since turning on the family in their Oprah interview.

And nor should they be. Family issues are family issues. It shouldn’t need to be said, but those issues should stay in the family. Airing them out on television alongside one of the most popular interviewers of all time isn’t exactly appropriate.

Then again, if you’re wanting to score massive deals with entertainment companies like Netflix — Meghan and Harry signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020 — perhaps a scandalous interview with Oprah is the way to go.

Nevertheless, Meghan and Harry made their decision and in turn, the royal family has made its own decision to, in many ways, cut them off socially.

For example, when the two returned for the queen’s funeral, Harry was not allowed to wear a uniform or salute the queen along with his family members.

King Charles III, the Prince of Wales, and the Princess Royal salute, whilst the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York bow their heads, as the Bearer Party from Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II Pic PA pic.twitter.com/QnxJYK77RS — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) September 14, 2022

Meghan and Harry were also forced to sit behind the rest of the family during the queen’s funeral.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relegated to second row at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral https://t.co/ETtTJZc5og pic.twitter.com/aoGsLZN76L — New York Post (@nypost) September 19, 2022

Furthermore, during a procession of the queen’s coffin, Meghan was made incredibly uncomfortable upon being forced to share a car with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

“I am told Meghan almost buckled when informed she would be sharing a car with Sophie — after all, she had expected to drive in with her husband Prince Harry. But when he agreed to walk behind the coffin of the late queen all that changed, causing Meghan to have, some say, a slight ‘moment,’” Neil Sean of Fox News reported.

According to Sean, Sophie believed that Meghan, in her interview, totally betrayed the late Queen by using Elizabeth’s hospitality as a weapon against her.

“Meghan was welcomed with open arms by the monarch, who broke so many rules to make Markle feel special and welcome. And, of course, Meghan was able to use this material in the infamous interviews across all levels of media to explain how unwelcoming the family appeared to be, from no one offering her style or royal tips to even the words of ‘God Save the Queen,'” Sean wrote.

After the car ride, Meghan was reportedly left “shaken” by her encounter with Sophie.

And, despite abandoning her duties and throwing her family under the bus, Meghan seems totally unaware of what she could have done to deserve this kind of treatment.

Amid the mourning for Elizabeth, according to Sean, and before Meghan and Harry were to return to the U.S., Meghan requested a meeting with Charles in order to “clean the air” and “explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years,” according to Sean.

The request was not publicly confirmed by the royal family. It is not publicly known whether any meeting is planned.

Regardless, the absolute lack of self-awareness exhibited here is stunning. No wonder they were pushed to the bottom of the family’s website with a black sheep like Prince Andrew, who likely earned his current status thanks to allegations of rape.

Virginia Giuffre, a victim of trafficking at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, claimed that Andrew had sexually assaulted her on Epstein’s notorious “pedophile island.”

The two parties later settled out of court. During the controversy, Andrew was stripped of his royal “affiliations” and “patronages.”

While Harry and Meghan have yet to reach the depths that Andrew has fallen to, as far as the royal family’s website is concerned, they are only one step removed.

