Harvard Board Announces Decision on President Amid Anti-Semitism and Plagiarism Scandals

 By Jack Davis  December 12, 2023 at 7:54am
Claudine Gay will remain the president of Harvard University after the school’s governing board announced Tuesday that it was resisting calls for her to be fired.

Gay has been accused of sloughing off virulent anti-Semitism at the elite university following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. She also is facing accusations of plagiarism over her 1997 dissertation.

“As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University. Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing,” the board said in a statement.

“So many people have suffered tremendous damage and pain because of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack, and the University’s initial statement should have been an immediate, direct, and unequivocal condemnation,” the board said. “Calls for genocide are despicable and contrary to fundamental human values.

“President Gay has apologized for how she handled her congressional testimony and has committed to redoubling the University’s fight against antisemitism.”

The board’s statement said allegations of plagiarism amounted to “a few instances of inadequate citation.”

Should Harvard fire Claudine Gay?

“While the analysis found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct, President Gay is proactively requesting four corrections in two articles to insert citations and quotation marks that were omitted from the original publications,” it said.

“In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay. At Harvard, we champion open discourse and academic freedom, and we are united in our strong belief that calls for violence against our students and disruptions of the classroom experience will not be tolerated,” the board said.

Gay has been accused of lifting parts of her 1997 dissertation from previous works, according to the New York Post.

Last week, Gay and Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York crossed swords over whether anti-Semitic conduct was harmful.

“Anti-Semitic speech, when it crosses into conduct that amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation — that is actionable conduct and we do take action,” Gay said at the hearing by the House Education and Workforce Committee into the rise of anti-Semitism on college campuses, according to The Harvard Crimson.

Gay said that whether anti-Semitic speech qualifies as harassment at Harvard “depends on the context.”

“It does not depend on the context — the answer is yes,” Stefanik told her.

“This is why you should resign,” the congresswoman said then. “These are unacceptable answers across the board.”

University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth also testified at the hearing, with the backlash from their comments leading Magill to resign Saturday after days of calls for her to step down.

Pushback in support of Gay came from within Harvard, with more than 700 faculty members opposing calls for her to step down.

“One thing we all agreed on was we didn’t think that politicians should be forcing university presidents to resign or to say certain things, or something like that. And also, billionaire alumni on Twitter shouldn’t be doing that either,” Harvard government professor Ryan Enos said, according to WBZ-TV in Boston.

“I think there’s things that she should have done differently, and I’ve told her that,” Enos said.

The Harvard Alumni Association Executive Committee also supported Gay.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
