Heartwarming Tributes for Alex Trebek from Celebs and Former 'Jeopardy!' Stars Are Blowing Up Social Media

Alex TrebekAmanda Edwards / Getty ImagesAlex Trebek, beloved game show host, passed away at age 80. (Amanda Edwards / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 9, 2020 at 4:14pm
On the heels of a week that was stressful for everyone came a blow no one wanted to see coming: Alex Trebek, famed game show host and all-around beloved television personality, taken by the cancer he fought publicly for over a year.

He knew what his diagnosis meant but faced it with grace and honesty, keeping his chin up but being frank about even his darker times as he went through treatment.

Friends, family and fans sent their best wishes, heartfelt prayers and deepest support, and when the news broke of his passing, generations of hearts were broken.

Many faithful viewers of “Jeopardy!” will miss his presence, but those who had the privilege of meeting him and getting to know him as contestants truly know just what the world lost.

“Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did,” tweeted Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show. “He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him.”

“Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family — which, in a way, included millions of us.”

“It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life,” James Holzhauer, who holds an impressive winning streak and was a high earner on the show, shared. “You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex.”

“Alex was so much more than a host,” he added in a second tweet. “He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it. And he was an underrated rapper.”

Other high-profile icons recognized Trebek’s passing as well, praising his character and class.

“I miss Alex Trebek,” Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted. “He was simply the best. Erudite and all class. Heidi & I are lifting up his family in prayer. RIP.”

“So sad to lose yet another legendary television icon,” Kathie Lee Gifford shared. “Sending Alex Trebek’s family and loved ones my prayers for God’s comfort and peace. And I’m smiling, imagining Alex and @Regis sharing a hug.”

“Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle,” Ryan Reynolds wrote. “He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will.”

“Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night,” Ryan Seacrest tweeted. “I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex.”

Trebek will be deeply missed, but he will also be fondly remembered by many, many people.

