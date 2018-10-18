Herman Cain Joins The Western Journal As Special Contributor

October 17, 2018

For Immediate Release: All Media Sources

Phoenix, AZ – The Western Journal is proud to announce that as of Monday, October 15, Herman Cain will become a special contributor to WesternJournal.com.

A former Presidential candidate and international businessman, Cain is a popular political commentator and a regular guest on national television and radio shows. Additionally, he frequently offers his wit and observations to media sources of note in the form of op-eds.

Cain will continue to provide his excellent news commentary with all his expected attitude and wisdom. But now, his previous site, HermanCain.com will be located at WesternJournal.com/HermanCain.

“Mr. Cain is powerful voice for conservatism. He is trusted. He is principled,” said Shaun Hair, the executive editor of The Western Journal. “The good patriots in this country value his humor and wit. I couldn’t be happier that we have found way to work more closely with him and his team.”

Last week, Western Journal also announced a new Facebook Watch show, The Hermain Cain Show by WJ.

