An Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in New York City’s Federal Plaza had to be evacuated Thursday after envelopes containing an unidentified white powder were discovered on the grounds.

“New Yorkers, I have been preliminarily briefed on the matter unfolding at 26 Federal Plaza, where envelopes containing white powder were discovered,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams wrote on the social media site X. “I want to also reassure you that there are no known injuries at this time.”

He added, “While we await test results from our federal partners, @FDNY Hazmat teams are on the ground to ensure the safety of everyone inside and outside of the building.”

