Two easyJet planes reportedly clipped wings Friday as they taxied at Manchester International Airport.
EasyJet Airbus A320neo airplanes are serviced on the apron at London Southend Airport in a July 28 photo. Two easyJet planes reportedly clipped wings Friday as they taxied at Manchester International Airport. (John Keeble / Getty Images)

2 Planes from Same Budget Airline Fleet Collide on Runway

 By Jack Davis  August 15, 2025 at 2:37pm
Two easyJet planes clipped wings on the runway at Manchester International Airport in the United Kingdom Friday morning, officials said.

A representative of Manchester Airport said “two easyJet planes clipped wings as they taxied on the airfield,” according to ABC.

“We suspended operations briefly while they were assessed to see if they could taxi back to a stand, which they could, so operations resumed after a few minutes,” the representative said.

“EasyJet is handling arrangements for passengers affected,” officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

Although operations were resumed, delays were reported for multiple airlines, including Finnair, Virgin Atlantic, Jet2, and Cathay Pacific, according to Travel and Tour World.

The site noted that “The collision of two planes from the same airline on the airfield raises serious questions about airport safety procedures and the company’s operational protocols.”

The Manchester Evening News quoted a passenger as saying, “Just on the plane at Manchester Airport and another plane has just hit our wing and took the wing off.”

Both planes had been scheduled to take off at 6:15 a.m.

One plane was bound for Gibraltar; the other for Paris.

“EasyJet can confirm that two aircraft came into contact whilst taxiing to the runway at Manchester Airport,” the airline said in a statement.

“An immediate investigation has been launched to understand what happened,” the airline said, adding, “The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority.”

Tynisha Chaudhry, who was on the flight heading for Gibraltar, said the collision was like a car accident, according to the BBC.

“We felt the whole plane shudder – it was a massive hit.”

She said “a lot of fire engines” responded, and that the mood of the passengers was “tense.”


Conversation