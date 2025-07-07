'What a Strong Christian Man Looks Like': Longtime Camp Director Lauded for Heroic Final Act as Flood Waters Rose

The director of Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls along the Guadalupe River that was wrecked by Friday’s tragic flooding, was remembered as a man who spread love and faith.

At least 27 campers and counselors at the camp were killed in Friday’s floods, the camp has said. Overall, at least 88 people died, according to NBC.

Camp Director Dick Eastland is presumed to have died in the devastation, according to Texas Public Radio.

River rose 26 feet in 45 minutes https://t.co/1QxENVoNeq pic.twitter.com/92Po0tCz6C — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) July 5, 2025

Former camper and family friend Paige Summers noted that Eastland “put campers’ safety first in every situation. They have plans for rain at camp, but usually it means they deliver a special breakfast of sweet rolls to each cabin or singing songs in the Rec Hall. This level of flooding was unprecedented.”

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that his last act of kindness and sacrifice was working to save the lives of campers. He had already saved so many lives with the gift of Camp Mystic,” she wrote in the Kerrville Daily Times.

Dick Eastland bought “Camp Mystic” in 1974 and was the director of the all girls Christian camp until he tragically lost his life in the floods on July 4th. He died trying to save the children. One of his previous campers said he would start off camp week with this… “A bell’s… pic.twitter.com/hSre2LFLWs — Mandy Rose (@BasedRose) July 6, 2025



Eastland’s grandson, George Eastland posted his reflections on a man most of America only knows through this tragedy on Instagram.

“If he wasn’t going to die of natural causes, this was the only other way, saving the girls that he so loved and cared for. That’s the man my grandfather was. A husband, father, grandfather, and mentor to thousands of young women, he no longer walks this earth, but his impact will never leave the lives he touched,” he wrote.

“Daddy Dicky, you were not just my grandpa, but my dear friend, fishing buddy, hunting guide, golf partner, avid Texas Longhorns fanatic, my #1 fan, and above all else: a hero,” he wrote.

“I’m proud that I made you a grandfather Daddy Dicky, but blessed that you made me the man I am today,” he wrote.

George Eastland said his father lived with the quiet courage of faith.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by george (@george_eastland)

“What I’ll take most from you is your positive attitude, servant heart, and ability to remain faithful in the toughest of times. Through battling cancer to the death of your son James, you showed me what a strong Christian man looks like,” he wrote.

“You loved others when they didn’t love you back, and were so quick to help out when anyone at camp had the slightest inconveniences. Although I am devastated, I can’t say I’m surprised that you sacrificed your life with the hopes of someone else’s being saved,” he wrote.

There are inspiring – and humbling- stories of heroism from this horrible tragedy. Dick Eastland—owner and director of Camp Mystic—gave his life trying to save the children under his care. At nearby Camp La Junta, counselors braved collapsing cabins and rising floodwaters to… pic.twitter.com/Z4hCB4kKTk — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 6, 2025



“Life cannot possibly be the same without you, but the Eastland family will continue to remain faithful during these times. We love you Daddy Dicky,” he wrote, adding, “Please continue to keep Kerr County in your prayers.”

George Eastland closed with a bible verse: “Psalm 34:18: The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

