Share
News
Stephen Colbert attends An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Tony Gilroy: "Andor" Season 2 in New York City on May 13.
Stephen Colbert attends An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Tony Gilroy: "Andor" Season 2 in New York City on May 13. (Rob Kim / Getty Images)

Viral Video Reveals How Colbert Flip-Flopped on Vaccines After Biden Election

 By V. Saxena  June 2, 2025 at 8:51am
Share

A viral video on social media showed how left-wing comedian Stephen Colbert’s views on the coronavirus vaccine magically changed after former President Joe Biden won election in 2020.

The video contrasted what Colbert said on CBS’ “The Late Show” in the summer of 2020 with what he said in the summer of 2021, after Biden’s predecessor, President Donald Trump, had left office.

In July 2020, Colbert showed a fake pharmaceutical ad suggesting that COVID vaccine-producing pharmaceutical companies were “taking advantage of you in the national crisis” and “put[ting] their profits ahead of your health.”

In June 2021, on the other hand, Colbert danced happily in promotion of the COVID vaccine that these same pharmaceutical companies had just finished producing.

Critics have wondered what changed.

What’s known is that during the summer of 2020, the Trump administration was busy promoting Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership to accelerate development of the COVID vaccine that Colbert seemed to express so many doubts about.

Are most liberal talking heads just flip-floppers?

By 2021, the vaccine had been completed and the then-Biden administration was busy expanding access to the same vaccine, increasing vaccination rates, and addressing vaccine hesitancy.

Based on this, critics have suggested Colbert’s simply “one the biggest hypocrite fools humanity as ever seen.”

Past evidence suggests Colbert’s critics may have a point.

In 2020, for example, Colbert bashed then-President Trump’s immigration policies, calling it immoral to vote for him because a couple hundred illegal immigrant children had been separated from their families.

Related:
Watch: Stephen Colbert Starts His First Post-Election Show with a Vulgar Outburst

Yet after President Biden assumed office, he never said anything despite widespread evidence that hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant children were unaccounted for.

A Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General report published in April confirmed that Biden administration “DHS officers failed to enroll over 233,000 migrant children who crossed the border since January 2021 in immigration proceedings, increasing their risk of trafficking and exploitation,” according to a news release published by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office.

Another example that seems to confirm the hypocrisy allegation involved “Late Show” staffers being arrested for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol to film a comedy segment for the show in what critics described as an “insurrection.”

After the fiasco, Colbert defended the staffers.

“My staff was just doing their job,” he said. “Everyone was very professional. Everyone was very calm. My staffers were detained, processed, and released.”

He also lashed out at conservatives who’d likened his staffers’ behavior to the committing of an “insurrection.”

“Drawing any equivalence between rioters storming our Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral ballots and a cigar-chomping toy dog is a shameful and grotesque insult to the memory of everyone who died,” he said.

Critics assailed Colbert after the stunt, pointing to the fact that he’d been so critical of the Jan. 6 protesters for also illegally breaching the same building but was making excuses for his staffers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




Viral Video Reveals How Colbert Flip-Flopped on Vaccines After Biden Election
DOJ Opens Civil Rights Investigation Into US University Over Its DEI Framework
82 Percent Miscarriages - OB-GYN's COVID Vax Testimony Blows Deaths Wide Open at Senate Hearing
Trump-Backed, Ex-Boxer Wins Presidency in Poland - Painful Black Eye to Globalists, EU
Dem Staffer to Appear on Long-Running TV Series, Publicly Admits He Loves 'Kissing Butt'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation