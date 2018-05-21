SECTIONS
Hillary Calls Herself a Champion of Women, Endorses White Male Over Female Candidate

By Jack Davis
May 21, 2018 at 4:19pm

In one of America’s most high-profile Democratic contests, an established male candidate is being taken on by a female challenger who is throwing orthodoxy to the winds.

So which candidate will be endorsed by 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who has insisted that “misogyny” is one of the many reasons why she lost the election to President Donald Trump?

According to a new report in The New York Times,  Clinton will visit the New York State Democratic Convention on Wednesday to bestow her endorsement on Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Cuomo faces a challenge from former “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon, who has aligned herself with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Nixon, who is running on the Working Families Party line, has not said for sure whether she will mount a head-to-head primary contest against Cuomo, or fight it out in the general election. She will, however, make her presence known at this week’s convention.

Does Hillary Clinton's support for Andrew Cuomo make her support for female candidates seem hypocritical?

Does Hillary Clinton's support for Andrew Cuomo make her support for female candidates seem hypocritical?

“I am attending the convention because New York Democrats deserve to have at least one actual Democratic candidate for governor at their state convention,” Nixon said in a statement, according to the Albany Times-Union.

“The governor and his allies have bullied progressive community groups and rallied the full force of the big-money establishment because they know he doesn’t have any progressive credentials to stand on. But I won’t be scared out of the room. New Yorkers deserve a choice,” said Nixon, who in the past supported Clinton, according to the New York Post.

Since her election defeat to Trump, Clinton has said there needs to be more female candidates.

“To any woman who has ever asked, ‘How can I have an impact?’ consider this: Run for office,” she wrote in a 2017 Op-Ed in Cosmopolitan.

“Despite all the evidence that having more women in office is good for everyone, as well as our democracy, women are still less likely to run for office than men,” she added.

RELATED: Report: Inspector General to Announce Obama DOJ Broke Law in Clinton Email Probe

Although New York state, where Clinton lives, may be friendly territory, it is uncertain if there will be a role for her in Cuomo’s campaign after Wednesday’s endorsement.

Clinton’s lack of popularity has led some candidates to shun any talk of her appearing on their behalf.

Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota has been asked whether Clinton might “ride off into the sunset.”

“Not soon enough,” Heitkamp replied.

Ed Kilgore of New York Magazine suggested Clinton will not be a major part of Cuomo’s campaign, or anyone else’s.

“But she will not be front and center in any campaigns, partly because her very presence continues to be a red flag for both the left and right,” Kilgore wrote.

