Share
News

Hillary Clinton Taking Prominent Role in Biden's Re-Election Campaign: 'All Hands on Deck'

 By George C. Upper III  December 11, 2023 at 10:28am
Share

She’s baaaaack.

Well, OK… she never really left. But in recent weeks, former first lady and failed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has become more visible in her efforts to get President Joe Biden, 81, reelected next year.

Clinton has recently become “one of the most prominent and influential surrogates in Biden’s re-election effort,” NBC News reported Monday.

The outlet noted that Clinton on October 23 had refused to condemn — or even comment upon — a recent speech by the president that a heckler referred to as “warmongering,” first inviting the man to speak with her after the event and, when he refused, telling him to “sit down.”

Then, on Nov. 14 (which NBC inexplicably described as occurring “two weeks” after the confrontation with the heckler), Clinton published an Op-Ed that might have been written by the president himself, “Hamas Must Go,” in The Atlantic.

Trending:
Elon Musk Warns Taylor Swift as Singer Takes Shot at 'Chads, Brads and Dads'

NBC even noted in a hopeful tone that, “[a]s a former secretary of state, [Clinton] has the bona fides to provide Biden with a measure of political cover amid a war in the Middle East that has split the Democratic Party.”

It seems highly improbable that House “squad” members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, or Rashida Tlaib of Michigan are going in any way to be mollified by anything a solidly establishment Democrat like Hillary Clinton might say, and NBC didn’t explain its reasoning for hoping she might provide Biden with “political cover.”

On the Monday after Thanksgiving, however, Clinton provided Biden with somewhat more tangible help. She hosted a fundraiser for him with members of the Women’s Leadership Forum who donated “just shy of $1 million” to Biden’s reelection coffers.

NBC also noted an appearance by Clinton on “The View” and various “social media posts” (it cited none) that it said all added up to her emergence as one of the keyest of Team Biden’s key players.

Do you think Clinton will help Biden’s re-election chances?

The outlet also noted that bringing Clinton on board meant that Biden gets a “two-for-the-price-of-one” deal because former President Bill Clinton would also likely be around. NBC apparently wrote this ironically, as if the outlet considers it a net positive for Biden.

Positive or not, the former president did make some sort of “cameo” appearance at the fundraiser, NBC noted.

Even NBC, however, had to admit that, with low approval numbers and former President Donald Trump, 77, breathing down his neck as the country races — plummets? — toward the 2024 election, Biden has become “thirsty for allies.”

“At the end of the day, Biden needs all the help that he can get,” an unnamed Democratic strategist told the outlet. “What he needs is both the spirit and the actual reality of unity.”

Another unnamed Democrat emphasized that point. It’s “all hands on deck,” they told NBC.

Related:
Hillary Clinton 'Shamed' Out of Columbia University Building: 'You Can't Hide!'

The role currently held by Clinton is likely to be usurped by former President Barack Obama at some point soon, but that doesn’t mean Clinton’s role in the campaign will diminish, NBC said.

“We are very eager to get our surrogates engaged,” another unnamed Democrat told NBC, referring, according to the outlet, to both former White House couples, the Clintons and the Obamas.

“I don’t know of a couple that could be any more helpful to President Biden than the Clintons,” added former Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle, according to NBC. “They have an enormous level of support and admiration within the Democratic Party.”

Multiple anonymous sources reportedly told NBC that Obama would likely become more involved as November draws hear.

“Obama drives turnout,” a Democratic fundraiser told the outlet. “That happens later in the campaign.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Hillary Clinton Taking Prominent Role in Biden's Re-Election Campaign: 'All Hands on Deck'
Trump Warns Senators Cruz, Hawley They May Be in Trouble in 2024: 'Be Very Careful'
Fauci Says He Doesn't Need Church Anymore, Claims His 'Personal Ethics on Life' Are 'Enough'
Watch: Tons of Dead Fish Mysteriously Blanket Japanese Beach, Puzzling Scientists Searching for Reason
JonBenét Ramsey's Killer Revealed? New Forensic Analysis Points Toward Prime Suspect: Report
See more...

Conversation