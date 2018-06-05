Hindu Group Calls for Forceful Expulsion of Christians from India

Hindu nationalists openly called for a Christian-free India, accused Christians of supporting terrorism and trampled an image of Pope Francis in a recently published online video.

The group, led by Hindu leader Om Swami Maharaj, chanted “Pope Francis murdabad,” translated as “down with Pope Francis,” after Maharaj called for the forceful expulsion of Christians from India, according to Crux Now. Hindu nationalists spread the video online in response to Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto’s appeal to India’s Catholics to fast and pray in the lead-up to 2019’s elections.

“We are witnessing a turbulent political atmosphere which poses a threat to the democratic principles enshrined in our constitution and the secular fabric of our nation,” Cuoto’s appeal read.

“It is our hallowed practice to pray for our country and its political leaders all the time but all the more so when we approach the general elections. As we look forward towards 2019 when we will have new government, let us begin a prayer campaign for our country from May 13.”

Cuoto also attached a written prayer to the appeal.

TRENDING: Senator Urges Colleagues to Work Through Weekends and Recess To Confirm Trump Nominees

“May the ethos of true democracy envelop our elections with dignity and the flames of honest patriotism enkindle our political leaders. This is our cry, Heavenly Father, in these troubled times as we see the clouds eclipsing the light of truth, justice and freedom,” Cuoto’s prayer read.

Several leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party objected to Cuoto’s appeal and to his prayer, calling it divisive and accusing him of meddling in India’s politics.

One BJP member of parliament even called for the Indian government to sever diplomatic relations with the Vatican.

The PM must direct MEA to scrap the diplomatic relations with Vatican and seal the its Embassy in Chanakyapuri because the Archbishop is a formal nominee of the Vatican — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 23, 2018

Cuoto responded that he and fellow Indian Catholics pray and fast regularly and that his appeal was in no way an attempt to meddle in India’s government.

Should the United States act to protect Christians in India? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“I’m not meddling in partisan politics. Absolutely not,” Cuoto said. “But we’re really praying that nation should walk in right direction.”

Hindu nationalist attacks on Christians in 2017 doubled from those recorded in 2016, coming to a total of 736 attacks compared to 2016’s 348.

Shibu Thomas, founder of Persecution Relief, said the attacks follow a growing trend among Hindu nationalists of accusing Christians of committing acts of sedition and thereby portraying them as threats to India’s national security.

The trend “is a clear indication that those opposed to Christians want to portray them as serious threats to the nation’s safety and security,” Thomas told UCA News.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

RELATED: State Department Slams China Over Shutting Down Christian Church Service

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.